Faces both new and familiar were sworn in to their posts on Bowling Green Council Monday as the body held its first meeting of 2022.
“I look forward to working with all of city council in the term beginning this evening,” said Mayor Mike Aspacher as he offered congratulations to the council members. He said he believes that, if they work together, “we can accomplish really great things for the city of Bowling Green.”
New members Nick Rubando and Joel O’Dorisio were sworn in as 1st and 2nd Ward representatives, respectively; returning ward representatives Rachel Phipps and Bill Herald were sworn in to the Third and Fourth Ward seats; and returning members Mark Hollenbaugh and Greg Robinette were sworn in to at-large seats. All members were sworn in by Bowling Green Municipal Court Judge Mark Reddin.
Phipps nominated Hollenbaugh to serve again as council president, and he was elected unanimously. Hollenbaugh nominated Phipps to serve as council president pro tem, citing “your intelligence, your organization, and your commitment to the citizens of Bowling Green.” She was also elected unanimously.
In other business, council:
• Introduced a resolution authorizing Aspacher to sign and submit a fiscal year 2022 Community Development Block Grant Annual Action Plan. A legislative package document prepared for council noted that while the FY 2022 CDBG allocation amount isn’t yet known, “the city anticipates receiving at least $312,375 which is the amount awarded in FY 2021.” Two required public hearings on the subject are to be held in February and May.
• Introduced an ordinance authorizing an agreement between the city and the Wood County Regional Airport Authority. According to the legislative package document, since the enactment of a county ordinance in 1974, the city has been authorized to share in the costs of the airport’s operations. “Each year the amount of the city’s support is established by agreement” with the authority, the document stated, noting that the “subsidy programmed in the city’s 2022 budget is $30,000,” the same amount as budgeted in 2021.
• Heard from Councilman Greg Robinette that four quarterly meetings of the finance committee have been set for the year, with the first being held Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. Dates for the other meetings, subject to change, are April 18, July 18 and Oct. 17.