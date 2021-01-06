Bowling Green Council on Monday approved a resolution honoring the service of the late councilman Neocles Leontis.
Leontis, who was in the first year of his first term as an at-large council member, died following a Dec. 8 car crash on Ohio 25.
The resolution, in part, states that Leontis “was a man of unique and special qualities who had many impressive accomplishments in his life including, but not limited to, degrees from Ohio State University, Harvard Graduate School and Yale University, and was a Professor of Chemistry at Bowling Green State University since 1987 and… it was with this impressive background along with a commitment to serve and improve the Bowling Green community that he was elected to this council and engaged energetically in important matters facing this legislative body and our community.”
It further states that Leontis was chair of council’s public utilities committee, which “was a fitting role for (him) as he had extensive knowledge and interest in the area and his long-term advocacy for sustainable and responsible energy practices and his work and commitment to the environment – from what citizens can do every day to the governance policies – were valued and respected.”
According to a legislative package document, the resolution will be framed and Leontis’ family will be invited to a future meeting to accept it when they are ready to attend. Councilman Bill Herald read the resolution into the record in full when it was introduced during the meeting.
Council also heard from Mayor Mike Aspacher, who wished the members a happy New Year and asked them to “prepare yourselves for a very busy 2021. … Certainly we have work in front of us related to the challenges associated with COVID, but we’re looking forward” to other items, including infrastructure projects and goals set by the administration and council.
“I look forward to working with you all in the coming year,” he said.
Also at the meeting, council:
• Approved the first supplemental appropriation of 2021, amounting to $2.45 million. According to the legislative package document, the appropriations are for a contract negotiated by utilities director Brian O’Connell, and approved by the board of pubic utilities, with Viridity Energy Systems for a battery energy storage system.
• Approved an ordinance authorizing Municipal Administrator Lori Tretter to sign an agreement with the Ohio Department of Transportation and advertise for bids and enter into contracts regarding the resurfacing of Ohio 64 in the city from Campbell Hill Road to the CSX railroad, and from North Church Street to the city corporation line.
• Heard from Tretter that the city’s Human Relations Commission has tentatively scheduled a virtual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration for Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. The group is continuing the organize the event, she said, and further details are to be forthcoming.
• Heard from Councilman Greg Robinette that council’s finance committee will meet at 6 p.m. prior to council’s next meeting on Jan. 19 to hear a report on city finances.