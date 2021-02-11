The community improvement committee of Bowling Green Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the council chamber at the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St., regarding proposed ordinance 8878 concerning historic preservation.
This meeting will be live streamed over YouTube at www.bgohio.org/meetings.
Those wanting to address council regarding this specific public hearing may do so either by email to councilclerk@bgohio.org or in person at the hearing. If appearing in person, be aware that social distancing guidelines will be adhered to in regards to the number of people permitted in the council chamber at one time.