Concerns about traffic on Gypsy Lane Road and the coronavirus pandemic were discussed at the Bowling Green Council meeting on Monday.
Resident Matt Sayre, who has lived on West Gypsy Lane Road with his family since 2018, told council that though the speed limit there is listed at 35 miles per hour, drivers consistently drive much faster.
“When we moved there in August of 2018, I sent a letter to the newspaper and I also contacted the city, and there was a radar sign put across the road from my house,” Sayre said. “The results were short-lived. Cars actually sped up when they got to the sign.”
He said he also called the police department and invited an officer to come and watch cars but “there was no response.”
Sayre said that this week, he measured a 94-foot skid mark left by a tire on the pavement of the road in front of a neighbor’s house.
“I just wonder how fast a car has to be going to leave a 94-foot skid mark on the pavement,” he said, noting his concern about keeping their child and dogs safe. “I would like to talk to council about what our plan is moving forward to keep the traffic speed down, and to control this problem.”
Sayre suggested a temporary speed bump, a speed study or a lower speed limit in the area.
He opined that if the speed were lowered to 25 miles per hour, “they will indeed go 35. Now, it’s certainly much faster than that.”
Councilman Neocles Leontis said that years ago he witnessed a fatal accident on Gypsy Lane, and agreed it’s a dangerous area.
“We have to see what can be done about that,” Leontis said.
Asked to comment on speed limit regulations, City Attorney Mike Marsh said there are certain state requirements that need to be followed, and that he was “reasonably sure” that 25 mph would not be permissible in that area, in part because there’s a stretch of at least one mile without a stop sign.
“Given the state of the pandemic … I think these folks will take this back to public works and police and see what can be done about it,” said Marsh. “I don’t think lowering the speed limits is going to be one of our motions. I think it’s going to be an enforcement.”
Sayre was told he would be assisted in setting up a time to speak with Public Works Director Brian Craft or one of the department’s administrators.
COVID-19 issues were also discussed during Monday’s meeting.
Responding to a question from Leontis, Council President Mark Hollenbaugh, who acted as mayor in place of the absent Mike Aspacher, said that on Sept. 16 he, Aspacher, Fire Chief Bill Moorman, Police Chief Tony Hetrick, Municipal Administrator Lori Tretter and Assistant Municipal Administrator Joe Fawcett had met with Wood County Health Commissioner Benjamin Robison. The group, he said, discussed some incidents that had occurred in the downtown area, ways to better disseminate information out to the public, and things that could be done “that might encourage better behavior on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.”
Hollenbaugh said that Robison was working on coordinating a document that puts COVID-related information in one place and in a more digestible form for businesses. Hollenbaugh said that, with the number of different regulations and orders that have been issued about masks, there was some confusion amongst businesses.
“I think this will be helpful for everybody,” Hollenbaugh said.
He also said that the individual groups at the meeting are going to work on improving their communication.
Councilman Bill Herald also addressed the issue of masks.
“I would like to add my small voice to just encourage people – yes, it has been a long time, we’ve been weathering this for a long time, but now is not the time to be lax. And be considerate of others and go ahead and practice safe distancing and face masks so that we can all get through this as fast as possible,” he said.
Councilman John Zanfardino said that he has been on the Bowling Green State University campus recently.
“I’m seeing universal mask wearing on campus,” he said, adding that he’s not seeing participation that high downtown.
“I was truly impressed on campus with the 100% compliance that I witnessed,” Zanfardino said.
Also at the meeting, council:
• Heard from Herald that council’s Transportation and Safety Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 2.
• Further heard from Herald that he is in the process of trying to set up a meeting for the city’s sidewalk commission. “It looks like we may be able to get it (in) early October,” he said.