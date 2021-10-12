Bowling Green Council, the planning commission, and the public got a first look Monday at the fruits of a proposed re-write of the city’s zoning code.
However, there is still more work – and opportunities for feedback – to go before any proposals are finalized.
“The idea is to whet your appetite around this and get your input, and tell us if we’re on the right track or not,” said Sean Suder, founder of ZoneCo, which was contracted by the city to work on the project. Suder and Nolan Nicaise, urban and environmental planner at ZoneCo, made the presentation, which was held at the Veterans Building in City Park.
Bowling Green’s zoning code was instituted in the 1970s, and reflects a vision of zoning incorporating separated uses which Suder said is typical across the United States.
“All of this starts with the (city’s) comprehensive plan,” Suder said of the revisions, noting that if zoning regulations do not advance the community’s vision for the city, they end up getting in the way.
“We wanted to be much more intentional and specific as to how we look at your city,” he said. “You can create a development pattern that is specific to downtown, that is unique to that location, versus a more suburban pattern somewhere else in town.
“One-size-fits all zoning, as we know, has been tried for the last 100 years, really is not effective to get you what you’re looking for,” Suder said. “Zoning codes that are cumbersome to use and administer are obviously going to raise your costs” and create friction.
As it currently sits, the city has 25 different zoning classifications separated and distinguished by things such as lot size and density – what Suder called a traditional “Euclidian zoning code. … We think we can consolidate a lot of this so it’s more intuitive and actually works better.”
Monday’s presentation showed a simplified zoning map including eight zones and five districts. As explained by Suder, the difference between zones and districts is that zones can be mapped anywhere in the city “wherever they make sense to be mapped.” A district, however, “is geographically bounded” to a specific area.
The proposed zones in Monday’s presentation included Low Density Residential, Medium Density Residential, Multi-Family Residential, Neighborhood Commercial, Innovation and Employment, Institutional, Agricultural and Recreation Conservation.
The Neighborhood Commercial zone, Nicaise said, would include the more northerly and southerly areas along Main Street/Ohio 25 beyond the downtown. They proposed to reduce the front setback to allow businesses to be built closer to the street, promoting parking in the rear – and increasing the propensity for walking.
The districts proposed included the Pedestrian Residential District, University-Oriented Residential District, Interstate Commerce District, Central Business District (referring to the downtown), and the Gateway District.
The Pedestrian Residential District, Nicaise said, is a neighborhood area located in a rough donut around the downtown. He said that they proposed, among other alterations, a minimum lot width reduced to 30 feet, and other changes proposed for more walkability to downtown.
“Allowing for some options, housing options, is what we were trying to accomplish in this” district, Nicaise said.
The intent of the proposed University-Oriented Residential District, located to the west and also largely south of the Bowling Green State University, is to promote a mix of residential and commercial uses within walking distance of campus, according to the presentation.
The Central Business District “promotes the vitality of Bowling Green’s historic downtown with buildings close to the street, shopfronts with transparent facades, and a broad mix of uses.”
Suder and Nicaise took questions from attendees after the presentation. Among them was a question about how historic buildings, such as those around the Wood County Courthouse, would be considered.
Suder acknowledged that Bowling Green has become a certified local government for historic preservation, and said with any historic districts the city may create downtown the road, “those will be local historic districts and those will have additional protections.”
Suder asked the audience about their opinions of the presentation.
“It’s going to take some time to digest,” replied Council President Mark Hollenbaugh, “because it’s so different than what we’re used to.”
“This is really the first stab at it,” Suder said.
They are currently working on an administrative draft of the proposed zoning document, and there are others yet to come, including a public review draft and an adoption draft.
“Eventually we’ll get a code book draft with words, graphics, tables, charts,” Suder said. “What we try to do is make a code that is easy to use so that everybody in the community can relate to it.”
He said they will be back to present on multiple issues in the future.
A copy of Monday’s presentation is to be posted to the city’s website. The meeting was streamed on the city’s YouTube channel.