An ordinance that would allow the city to contract with the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce for the marketing of the city – and place monies from the hotel/motel tax under their management – raised concerns during Monday’s council meeting.
“This has not been easy, it has been painful, it has been sad and controversial,” said Councilwoman Sandy Rowland, the council member designated to serve on the CVB. “Change is not easy and change can be painful.”
Currently, 60% of the proceeds from the hotel/motel tax is used to wholly fund the Bowling Green Convention and Visitors Bureau, which has worked to market and promote the city for 15 years. The tax was raised to 4% in 2017.
According to a legislative package document prepared for council, “the city’s goal with contracting with the chamber for these services is to maximize the efficiency and use of the hotel/motel tax dollars for promotion and publicizing the community. The contract with the Chamber of Commerce … will allow for a consolidated and cohesive approach to the marketing of our community in attracting visitors in an effort to further help support local businesses while maximizing the use of tax dollars.”
It further stated the plan “does offer the opportunity to increase the overall outreach and marketing by reducing the amount of funds dedicated to administrative functions and reducing duplication of efforts.”
Council gave a first reading to the measure on Monday, with the potential that it will receive its second and third readings, and a vote, during the Dec. 21 meeting, “in order to have an agreement in place to start in January.” according to the document.
A September press release from the city first discussed such a move, stating the chamber would be assuming “oversight of a new community marketing approach – that of a Destination Marketing Organization, or DMO” which would “assume the role of the Bowling Green Convention and Visitors Bureau.”
During Monday’s meeting, Todd McGee, general manager of the Best Western location in Bowling Green, and a CVB board member, and Patrick Nelson, also a CVB board member, urged council to vote against the ordinance.
“The CVB is fully functional and is in a strong financial position,” McGee said. “The hotels are hurting. We have been devastated by this pandemic. We are going to need help to recover. This is not the time to reinvent the wheel and start over.”
He argued the CVB and the chamber have different missions, but said they can work closely together.
Nelson said the issue isn’t about the chamber itself, and said they wholeheartedly believe their relationship can be a partnership, but did not want to essentially dissolve one entity and put it inside another. He asked whether a one-year agreement could be put together between the CVB and the chamber.
Tony Vetter, director of Downtown BG, who serves on the CVB’s executive board, offered his personal views, saying that both sides have been working toward common ground for months. While acknowledging the work others have done, such as CVB Director Wendy Chambers, he said that the chamber under its director, Mary Hinkelman, has been given the opportunity to lead a new effort and should be given the chance to do so.
“Let’s take what we have, and work together and make the future more than we had hoped for,” Vetter said. “Let’s give the chamber an opportunity for success.”
Mayor Mike Aspacher was asked to speak to the issue, and he said they believe it is critically important to best use the tax dollars, and a realignment of the organization for better operational efficiency was advantageous. He said that 60% of the funds going to the CVB were being spent for administrative purposes, meaning that what he characterized as not a significant amount of money was being used for direct marketing of organizations and events in the city.
Aspacher said they still remain committed to being as cost-effective as they can be in making the city as a destination. He noted that the proposed contract mandates an advisory committee that would work collaboratively with the chamber.
Rowland said that she attended CVB meetings after the city’s announcement this fall.
“I sensed that there was a lot of anxiety and concern that the members of the convention and visitors bureau currently had done something wrong and that was the reason for the mayor’s desire to contract with another nonprofit organization. At this time, I want to make it perfectly clear that I am clear that Mayor Aspacher is in no way blaming any board members for any wrongdoing, any neglect or anything wrong,” Rowland said.
“I believe the concern that exists now is confusion in that it’s difficult for the members of the CVB to realize that a city does from time to time change contracts with businesses and nonprofits and this was not anything done… out of order,” she continued. “It was something that, in the opinion of the mayor, was going to save money. The mayor feels that the better place to be promoting our city is in the chamber of commerce.
“And that is the deep concern that a lot of board members think, ‘Well, we’ve been doing it this way, why can’t we continue to do it this way?’ And it’s sad, but true that change is very, very difficult, and so I truly believe that what the CVB has been doing, having executive committees that meet from time to time, and marketing committees that meet from time to time, it will continue.”
What will change, Rowland said, is that the people answering the phones and signing checks will also be those doing so at the chamber, thus reducing wages and overhead.
She also referenced the provision in the legislation that no fewer than five businesspeople will sit on an advisory committee to the chamber and advise them where marketing dollars should go, which she said is the same thing marketing committees have been doing with the CVB.
However, Rowland said that the CVB itself “will not have a reason to exist, unless the city attorney decides he might recommend they stay in existence because the contract with the chamber is for a mere one year, making sure that things work out well. If it doesn’t work out well,” considerations could be made, she said.