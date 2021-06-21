A resolution calling for the city to create a Sustainability and Climate Plan received attention from Bowling Green Council Monday.
Council approved two amendments to the proposed ordinance, and also entertained additional discussion about goals discussed in the legislation.
Councilwoman Rachel Phipps noted that, at a recent meeting, Mayor Mike Aspacher suggested revisions to the resolution, and she offered up two of them as amendments.
First was the requirement that the final plan receive approval from the city’s board of public utilities, in addition to the mayor and council.
“I think this is a really great idea,” she said. The change passed unanimously.
Phipps also offered an amendment to change the deadline for the final plan to June 2023.
Councilman Bill Herald said that the change was “a move in the right direction,” but he believed an even later date, such as November or December of 2023, would be better.
“There’s a lot of heavy lifting with this,” he said. “Its not like it’s done all the time so we’re going to be blazing new trails.”
Phipps said that the change likely had a basis in Aspacher’s understanding of what could be undertaken by city staff, and said she additionally favored the June 2023 date because it was early enough in the year that, if need be, necessary items could be added to the next year’s budget.
The amendment passed 5-1, with Herald voting against.
Herald additionally noted that the resolution, as currently written, calls for the city to work toward reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.
“And to me, we don’t have enough information to determine that that is the optimum,” he said.
Herald suggested that, due to issues such as redundancy, cost, quality of life and demand, it could be found that another mix, possibly “95% renewables, 5% non-renewable, is a better mix.
“I would like to see at least some discussion or clarification between now and the next meeting on what are the criteria for determining what the optimal mix is,” Herald said.
The resolution is scheduled to receive a vote at council’s next meeting.
Also at the meeting, council:
• Was introduced to the city’s new finance director, Dana Pinkert, by Aspacher. Pinkert comes to the city from Lancaster, South Carolina, where she served as finance director as well. Monday was her first official day on the job. “We are certainly happy to have Dana with us,” Aspacher said.
Aspacher also paid tribute to outgoing finance director Brian Bushong, who is retiring, noting “how much we appreciate his service to the community. Brian came to work for the city in 2008 and has been an exceptional public servant. He has helped guide the city not only through the recession of 2008 and its aftermath but also COVID.”
• Heard from Aspacher that the city has received a letter from the U.S. Department of the Interior providing final verification for the city’s designation as a certified local government for historic preservation.
“This is a huge accomplishment,” Aspacher said. Noting that Historic Preservation Commission member Les Barber was in attendance, Aspacher thanked Barber and others for their work on the issue.
“I’m really grateful that we got it done,” he said. “We now look forward to pursuing the opportunities associated with the designation.”
• Approved two resolutions for a 2-mill replacement levy for the parks and recreation department to be placed on the November ballot. If approved, the levy is expected to raise an estimated additional $151,000 for the parks annually; the increase in cost to a $150,000 home would be $12.61 per year. The matter will now go before the Wood County Board of Elections.
• Introduced a resolution authorizing the city to participate in the Local Park Improvement Grant Program, administered by the Wood County Park District. According to a legislative package document prepared for council, the city parks department staff intends to apply for funds to help purchase new playground equipment at Carter Park, recreation equipment at City Park and interpretive signage at Wintergarden/St. John’s Nature Preserve.
• Introduced an annual ordinance to levy assessments on all non-tax-exempt property in Bowling Green for street sweeping and snow removal. According to the document, in 2020 council authorized $495,000 to be levied for operating expenses related to street cleaning; there is no increase recommended for 2021.
• Approved the appointment of Mark Remeis to the planning commission for a term ending May 31, 2027.
• Heard Aspacher deliver a proclamation designating June 2021 as LGBTQ+ Pride Month in the city.
• Heard from council President Mark Hollenbaugh that, due to the July 4 holiday, council’s next meeting will be held on July 19.
• Excused the absence of Councilman John Zanfardino from the meeting.