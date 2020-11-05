Years after an initial effort stalled, council is again considering new historic preservation legislation.
On Monday, Bowling Green Council heard a presentation about the issue from members of the Historic Preservation Commission.
“I think this is an important first step,” Mayor Mike Aspacher told council.
Historic preservation has been a topic of conversation since 2009, when a recommendation in the Housing Section of the city’s comprehensive plan recommended that a historic preservation study group be created. Then-mayor Richard Edwards appointed a study committee in 2013, and they submitted a final report in the spring of 2014. Legislation was presented to council in November of that year to create a “Historical and Architectural Code,” which was ultimately tabled indefinitely in 2015 after what were termed as “misunderstandings” about the issue among some property owners.
The current Historic Preservation Commission was created in 2019.
The purpose of the new legislation would be to make Bowling Green a Certified Local Government for historic preservation, a program which is administered by the National Park Service and the Ohio Historic Preservation Office.
In an Oct. 23 letter addressed to council, the HPC notes that Certified Local Governments “become active partners in the Federal Historic Preservation Program and have access to the grant opportunities it provides. Being a CLG shows Bowling Green’s commitment to keeping what is significant from its past for future generations to enjoy.”
Today, 78 Ohio cities are already CLGs, with Bowling Green being “the only city housing one of Ohio’s state universities which has yet to join the program,” the letter stated.
“We believe that the adoption of the… ordinance will represent a moment of hope, opportunity and civic pride for our city and community,” said John Sampen, chair of the Historic Preservation Commission.
Secretary Les Barber said benefits of becoming a CLG included tax incentives and loans, protecting the downtown and neighborhoods, and encouraging revitalization of unique buildings and structures, as well as promoting recognition and interest for local history.
“The appearance of our downtown and the historic corridor areas is critical,” Barber said.
He noted that the legislation is based on a model provided by the Ohio Historic Preservation Office.
According to the HPC’s letter, the proposed legislation “retains the overall structure and goals of the former proposed legislation form 2014-2015, but does so in a more citizen-friendly way. The intent of the legislation is to ensure that all properties given historic preservation status and protection in the City of Bowling Green – which can only happen through subsequent legislative action to designate specific Historic Buildings, Districts, Landmarks, Objects, Sites and Structures – small meet the standards set forth” in the legislation.
“This ordinance doesn’t change the status of any property in Bowling Green whatsoever,” Barber said, adding that the legislation only fulfills the the requirement that the city have such an ordinance in place before proposals for protected properties and districts are considered by the HPC and council. It sets standards and rules for subsequent actions, he said, as well as standards and rules for properties thereafter.
Both Barber and the HPC’s letter emphasized that the standards set forth in the ordinance are flexible.
“We try to specify as best we can the types of flexibility, the types of softening that we want to prevail in the city,” Barber said.
The letter notes that, unlike the 2014-15 legislation, the new ordinance “does not include a detailed set of so-called ‘Design Guidelines’ … Instead, the proposed ordinance simply references the Secretary of the Interior’s comprehensive ‘Guidelines for Preserving, Rehabilitation, Restoring & Reconstructing Historic Buildings.’”
Additionally, “it is written so that the rules governing owner-proposed changes to the backs of historic buildings will be applied more leniently and flexibly than those governing the fronts and sides of buildings, so long as the alteration is generally consistent in appearance with the historic ‘feel’ of the building and so long as the streetscape is not noticeably affected. We support ’sympathetic preservation’ rather than ‘pure’ preservation.”
Further, “it is not the intent of this legislation to dictate every small detail of alterations, restorations, etc., to a historic property. In relatively minor matters of detail, flexibility will be allowed.”
The letter concludes that the HPC “shall, in every instance of a proposed alteration, restoration, replacement, etc., work cooperatively with the owner of the property to seek a practical execution of the proposed work that will honor both the owner’s intent and the goal of historic preservation” in this and other city legislation.
“Even after we have an approved CLG ordinance, and we have subsequent city council approval of specific individual properties and districts,” Barber said, “this ordinance makes it clear that no owners of historic properties will be automatically required to do anything.
“The ordinance would not require anybody, even if we get to the state of having listed properties, to do anything when they are listed.”
“We’re not into determining house or building colors,” he said later, noting that they do recognize that many historic properties will have non-historic exterior features when they’re listed, and the ordinance allows for preservation of those features.
Aspacher expressed his appreciation to the HPC.
“There’s been a lot of work that has gone into the legislation that council is beginning to consider this evening,” he said.
Aspacher said it is clear to him that the HPC has taken great care in the current proposed legislation to address previous concerns and to make it flexible.