With a busy year already in front of them, could Bowling Green Council tackle establishing its own sustainability committee?
The body began a discussion to potentially consider the issue during its first meeting of 2021 on Monday.
“I just wanted to gauge with a brief casual conversation on what kind of direction is the pleasure of city council,” said Councilman Bill Herald, who brought up the issue.
Currently, the city’s ad hoc Sustainability Advisory Committee is reportedly set to provide a report on sustainability issues sometime during the first quarter of this year. That committee was created in 2019 in relation to council’s attempt to establish a plastic bag ban. However, Herald said Monday that a council sustainability committee would be separate from the ad hoc committee, or any city sustainability board which might subsequently be created.
In an email sent by Herald to council members on Sunday, he wrote that “the community is becoming more and more invested in sustainability efforts. This will probably grow. It is my humble opinion … that our committee structure should be adjusted to be able to handle these present and future challenges and strategic direction.”
Herald offered suggestions for how sustainability could be incorporated into the present council committee structure, including creating a new committee – which would necessitate reorganizing the present committees to maintain a total of seven committees, based on the number of council seats – or adding sustainability to the portfolio of one or more already extant committees.
“My concern is that, as we are becoming attuned to sustainability as a community, and it’s something that the community wants us to be focused on,” Herald said Monday, “if we don’t make it one committee, then there’s a number of different aspects of sustainability that could be under the purview of other committees and I’m afraid it could get lost otherwise.”
Much of council’s discussion of the issue on Monday focused on when and how to take up the issue.
“The mayor just told us we were going to have a lot of work in 2021,” said Councilwoman Sandy Roland, “and I do believe he’s accurate. … Let’s do some thinking, and do some thinking on our own, and discuss this when we have our annual planning meeting.”
Herald noted he had no problem with that suggestion.
“I don’t think that’s something that we have to take care of right now,” said Council President Mark Hollenbaugh, “but it is something that we could have an ongoing conversation about throughout the year.”
Herald responded that, with the report from the ad hoc committee expected, and with issues like composting coming up soon, “I want to be ready for it, I don’t want to be reactive.”
Councilman Greg Robinette said he wanted to see what the ad hoc committee had to say first.
“After that, I think we can probably consider ourselves as informed as we’re going to be in the city and then I’d be willing to entertain a specific proposal,” he said.
Councilwoman Rachel Phipps said she liked the idea of discussing the matter at their strategic planning session.
“I think there’s tons of work for a standing council sustainability committee to do here now,” she said.
Hollenbaugh said he wasn’t sure now is the time to be changing the council committee structure, but that he was open to having the conversation.
Councilman John Zanfardino, noting council initiatives like composting and a climate action plan, said council is a “very sustainability focused group” and “I think this issue needs to drive our work, regardless.”