Bowling Green Council on Monday introduced an ordinance to create a new section of the city’s codified ordinances, intended to cover civility and rules of decorum at public meetings.
The legislation, which would create Section 31.38 of the city’s codified ordinances, states that it is meant to promote “mutual respect, civility and orderly conduct among city employees, elected officials, and the public.
“This section is not intended to deprive any person of his or her right to freedom of expression, but only to maintain, to the extent possible and reasonable, a safe, productive and harassment-free workplace for city staff and a safe and non-threatening environment for visitors and customers. The city encourages professional, respectful, and courteous communication and discourages hostile, intimidating, or otherwise disruptive actions.”
Regarding rules of civility, the ordinance states that all interactions between city staff, elected officials and the public will be conducted in a respectful manner; that threats, including violent threats, will not be tolerated; that the public will not engage in behavior that disrupts or threatens to disrupt city government operations, including insulting, demeaning, intimidating, or offensive communications, harassment or intimidation of city staff, officials or members of the public, willful destruction or damage of property, conduct that threatens or provokes a violent reaction, and a continuing pattern of disruptive behavior.
The section concerning rules of decorum at public meetings states that the city “is committed to the democratic process, individual rights of expression, robust debate and tolerance for disparate views.”
It also notes that “an atmosphere of incivility and disrespect” at the city’s numerous public meetings “can stifle participation and debate, threaten the quality of decisions and undermine the local democratic process. Therefore, adopting rules of decorum applicable to all public meetings will help ensure that civic engagement and local democracy continue to flourish in Bowling Green.”
No one at public meetings would be allowed to “engage in disorderly or boisterous conduct” which would include such acts as “applause, whistling, stamping of feet, booing or making any loud, threatening, profane, abusive, personal, impertinent, or slanderous utterance … that disturbs, disrupts, or otherwise impedes the orderly conduct to the meeting.”
The ordinance further states that all remarks from the public shall be addressed to the council president or meeting chair; that “signs, placards, banners or other similar items shall not be permitted in the audience during a public meeting if the presence of such item disturbs, disrupts or otherwise impedes the orderly conduct of the meeting; that all attendees will remain seated unless addressing the presiding body or entering or leaving the meeting; and that all persons attending a public meeting shall obey any lawful order of the presiding officer to enforce the rules of decorum.
Regarding enforcement, the rules state that the meeting’s presiding officer will be responsible for maintaining decorum and uniformly enforcing the rules. If someone breaches the rules “in a manner that disturbs, disrupts, or otherwise impedes the orderly conduct of the meeting,” the presiding officer will order them to cease that conduct. If they continue the conduct, after an order to cease, the presiding officer “may order that person to leave” the meeting. If the person refuses to leave, “the presiding officer may direct any law enforcement officer on duty to remove that person” from the meeting.
Also at the meeting, council:
• Introduced, gave three readings to, and passed as an emergency measure an ordinance authorizing Tretter to sign a contract with the International Association of Firefighters, Local 2379. The union ratified a new three-year contract on April 27, according to the legislative package document. The union and city agreed to a 2% pay increase in year one, a 2.5% increase in year two, and a 3% increase in year three.
• Introduced an ordinance increasing the pay for school crossing guards from $12.81 to $13.07 per crossing worked “in order to provide a pay increase comparable to other personnel within the city.”
• Heard from Councilman John Zanfardino that the community improvement committee is set to meet Thursday at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the rental registration, licensing and inspection issue. He said the meeting, to take place at the new Veterans Building at City Park, would largely be focused on finalizing a checklist document to be proposed to council.
• Heard from Earl Campbell, Perrysburg, who discussed the issue of factory farm runoff contributing to harmful bacteria in Lake Erie. He asked council to sign a resolution focused on protecting the lake.