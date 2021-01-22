Bowling Green Council is on the path to establishing its own committee focusing on sustainability.
Council on Tuesday introduced legislation that would merge two standing committees to create room for a new sustainability committee.
The issue was broached during council’s Jan. 4 meeting by Councilman Bill Herald, and it received some preliminary discussion. Herald, in an email to council members early this month, wrote in part that “the community is becoming more and more invested in sustainability efforts. This will probably grow. It is my humble opinion … that our committee structure should be adjusted to be able to handle these present and future challenges and strategic direction.”
Creating the new committee necessitates reorganizing the present group of council committees to maintain a total of seven; that number is based on the number of council members, who each chair one committee.
According to a legislative package document prepared for council, “this legislation was prepared at the request of Council President (Mark) Hollenbaugh and makes changes to the alignment of council’s standing committees. The legislation combines two existing committees, parks and recreation and public lands and buildings, into one committee and establishes a sustainability committee.”
Herald thanked Hollenbaugh for “ushering this legislation forward.”
Sustainability was something of a theme during Tuesday’s meeting.
Municipal Administrator Lori Tretter summarized a year-end report on refuse and recycling in 2020 prepared by Sustainability Coordinator Amanda Gamby. She noted that recycling was up 23% in 2020 over 2019, primarily due to the inclusion of glass in the mix of eligible recyclables and also due to people working more from home due to the pandemic. Further, the city’s 2020 diversion rate – meaning recyclable material that was diverted from being dumped in the landfill – was 38.5%, above the national average of 32%.
Tretter also noted that a six-month pilot food waste compost drop-off program is being prepared to begin in March. The drop-off will be available at the public works garage.
Councilman John Zanfardino called the program “terrific news.”
Tretter further distributed a copy of an annual mailer sent out by the city which features tips for reducing utility bills in colder months and reviews assistance programs, among other information.
In other business, Mayor Mike Aspacher addressed council regarding the city’s emergency declaration, which was issued last year due to the pandemic. Aspacher said the declaration remains in effect, and was a mechanism used to modify certain city regulations in an effort to provide support to local businesses. Those regulations have included those related to outdoor dining in the downtown on public sidewalks and on commercial and private property, temporary signs in the downtown on sidewalks and on private property and parking requirements.
Aspacher said it is their intent to keep those modified regulations in effect through 2021. He asked that any business with questions regarding related permit requirements contact Planning Director Heather Sayler.
“We’re doing this because we think it does provide value to a number of local businesses,” Aspacher said.
Also at the meeting, council:
• Welcomed Jeff Dennis, council’s newest member. Dennis is filling the at-large council seat vacated by the late Neocles Leontis, who died in December. Hollenbaugh thanked Dennis “for putting himself out there to be a council representative under difficult circumstances and trying times.” Tuesday was Dennis’ first council meeting.
• Tabled a pending historic preservation ordinance until Feb. 16. The matter was originally set to come before council for a public hearing on Feb. 1. However, according to the legislative package document, following discussion over the legislation at the planning commission’s Jan. 6 meeting, “it was determined that some areas will be reviewed further by both” the planning commission and the historic preservation commission. The planning commission is set to meet again on Feb. 2.