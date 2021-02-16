Bowling Green Council decided Tuesday to postpone a vote on a controversial historic preservation ordinance until next month.
Council is to meet next week to put finishing touches on the legislation.
“I’m super happy to support this legislation,” said Councilwoman Rachel Phipps. “I’m ready to move and I think we’re very close.”
The purpose of the legislation, drafted by the Historic Preservation Commission, is to make the city a Certified Local Government for historic preservation, a program administered by the National Park Service and the Ohio Historic Preservation Office. The city would become active in the federal program and have access to a number of benefits.
According to a letter by the HPC sent to council in October, the proposed legislation “retains the overall structure and goals of the former proposed legislation from 2014-2015, but does so in a more citizen-friendly way. The intent of the legislation is to ensure that all properties given historic preservation status and protection in the City of Bowling Green – which can only happen through subsequent legislative action to designate specific Historic Buildings, Districts, Landmarks, Objects, Sites and Structures – shall meet the standards set forth” in the legislation.
The ordinance wove a long trail on its way to Tuesday evening’s decision.
The ordinance was drafted by the Historic Preservation Commission over 18 months of work, introduced by council, and then sent by council to the planning commission for review and recommendation. Members of the HPC and the planning commission discussed the ordinance during the planning commission’s Jan. 6 meeting, with planning commission members providing the HPC with suggestions and recommendations for changes or additions.
The HPC then met on Jan. 22 and voted on 12 suggestions. Council tabled its own vote on the ordinance until Feb. 16 due to the ongoing work of the two commissions.
The planning commissionon Feb. 3 subsequently voted 6-3 on the unusual move to send the ordinance back to council without a recommendation to approve; instead, the commission asked council to extensively review and revise it specifically as regards property owners’ rights, and processes and appeals described in the ordinance.
A major sticking point has been about how voting to create a historic district would be handled – as written, a historic district could be created with a simple majority of property owners approving, and each property owner in the district would receive one vote. But some on the planning commission suggested a supermajority of 60% or more should be required, while others suggested district membership should be completely voluntary. Some had also suggested that the votes be distributed based on the number of properties owned.
Prior to Tuesday’s decision, council’s Community Improvement Committee held a public hearing on the ordinance.
HPC Chair John Sampen tackled the voting issue, saying HPC members “respectfully disagree” with the views of some planning commission members. He argued that “weakening” the voting procedures along those lines would make it impossible to create historic districts, and said that other cities have provisions for one vote per property owner.
“It’s unclear why Bowling Green should not do the same,” Sampen said. “These potential changes would put in very real jeopardy the creation of any district at all.”
He said that the benefits of making the city a Certified Local Government would be numerous, including maintaining the “distinctive character” of historic buildings, strengthening the economy and making the city eligible for grants, tax incentives and possible foundation support, as well as increased appeal for prospective residents, tourists, students, faculty members and others.
Sampen also read a statement from HPC member Chris Mowen, who was absent for a portion of the meeting.
“Studies have found that heritage tourists spend more than those tourists without preservation interests,” she said in her statement. “A business location is particularly important and histroic districts can reflect the quality and character desired by young businesses and entrepreneurs. … Having historic preservation in Bowling Green will create jobs, generate wealth and tax dollars, and care for our economic investments, protecting individual and developer assets.”
Resident David Drain, who noted he and his wife own a historic property on Court Street, said he had lived in a historic district before and spoke of issues he’d had in the past. He argued that the current ordinance has “minimum 60-day delays for practically anything. … I’m opposed to this because of the cost and because of the delays it could cause because we want to do much more renovation. I won’t want the renovation to be delayed or simply prevented by this ordinance. … I don’t care if 70 other communities in Ohio and Austin, Texas, did this. I think it’s foolish.”
His wife, Rose, expressed concerns about provisions in the ordinance for “appropriate landscaping.”
“My concerns are, what is considered appropriate? And who decides what is appropriate?” she said. However, she said “I appreciate all the work that’s been done (on the ordinance) and I’m not saying I’m against it.”
Committee member Jeff Dennis noted that the landscaping questions were among the issues that council would have to “drill down on … before we’re putting anything into law.”
During the council meeting that followed the public hearing, the ordinance automatically came out of its tabled status for a vote.
Council President Mark Hollenbaugh noted that “we’re kind of in an unusual situation for city council, where an ordinance has received three readings, but there are still questions surrounding it that have been brought to my attention by pretty much all of (council) over the course of the last three days.”
He said that, while council could make an up or down vote on the legislation, there was also a parliamentary procedure whereby council could postpone the actual motion to approve the legislation, essentially allowing them time to do the necessary revisions on it and then bring it back for a vote later.
“I’m enthusiastically in favor of the concept,” said Councilman Bill Herald of the ordinance. “I’m thankful for the work that went on and I think we’re very close and just need to spend a bit more time of addressing the cleanup, the legalese.”
Councilman Greg Robinette also more thoroughly explained the postponement process.
“It does allow us to move forward in a way that I think meets everyone’s needs,” he said.
Councilwoman Sandy Rowland said she supported historic preservation, but also wanted an ordinance that council was comfortable with, and said she supported postponement, as did John Zanfardino and Dennis. Dennis suggested that instead of an indefinite postponement, that council set a date when they would vote on the matter again.
The discussion over specifically how to proceed occupied approximately 45 minutes of Tuesday’s council meeting. Council ultimately voted to postpone a vote on the ordinance until its March 15 meeting. They decided that council’s committee of the whole would meet at 7 p.m. on Feb. 22 to discuss and work on finalizing the ordinance. It would then go to the city attorney to make corrections prior to the vote.