A potential complete streets update to Bowling Green Council turned contentious with the administration on Monday.
Complete streets refers to the concept that roadways should be made useable for all users. On Monday, council was set to introduce an ordinance providing supplemental appropriations for the current expenses and other expenditures. Such matters are usually introduced, given three readings and voted on by council in the same meeting.
On Monday, according to the legislative package document provided for council, one $15,000 supplemental was to be used to pay for two bicycle treatment efforts: One for professional services and one for engineering services.
The first portion will be used to fund a professional services contract with Mannik and Smith to update the portion of the 2008 Master Transportation Plan that pertains to a consolidated bicycle treatment map.
Mannik and Smith will utilize existing traffic data from the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments, roadway data such as lane widths and speed limits, and community and bicycle treatment survey results from the Bicycle Safety Commission to develop and update a consolidate bicycle treatment map that will connect destinations.
The firm would make a presentation to council at the conclusion of their work, the document stated, adding “this is an extension of the city’s on-going efforts to create a consolidated bicycle treatment map that could be codified by council and inserted into the planning process for various paving projects.”
The second portion would fund engineering services from Poggemeyer Design Group to assist in designing a previously discussed multi-use trail from the community center to the high school and Cogans Crossing.
When the matter came up for its reading late in Monday’s meeting, Councilwoman Rachel Phipps raised questions about the portion involving Mannik and Smith, voicing concerns about the timing of the matter and whether that work would conflict with council’s on complete streets.
“It was a 2020 strategic goal of all of council … to renew our commitment to complete streets through either policy or ordinance,” Phipps said. “So I wanted to remind us of that.”
Phipps also told council she had drafted some preliminary language regarding complete streets and provided it to members prior to the council meeting, though she acknowledged they might not yet have had the time to read it.
Municipal Administrator Lori Tretter said the administration’s understanding from council was there had been some fits and starts regarding the different ways to approach applying different bike treatments to the city’s streets.
“In my personal opinion, I don’t see it as a conflict to complete streets,” but an additive, Tretter said of the proposed work. “We do not have the internal time to make the update and that is why we sought outside consulting to do this work on behalf of council.”
Councilman Bill Herald said that, regardless of what happens, the multi-use path portion should go forward, and he suggested that both expenditures be passed and the study by Mannik and Smith be done, and Phipp’s model ordinance should be sent to the consultants. He also suggested the possibility of assigning a committee to look at revisiting complete streets in the city.
Phipps said that, to her, the best way forward was to separate the two appropriations, and then have a discussion at the next council meeting as to whether a policy or ordinance is appropriate, and provide timely direction whether to go forward with the Mannik and Smith work.
“I guess I would favor maybe spending a little bit more time going through this,” said Councilman Jeff Dennis, “before we are spending more additional money to update” what they already have.
Councilman John Zanfardino said he favored separating the two appropriations and taking more time to look at the materials provided by Phipps, allowing council to move ahead on the Mannik and Smith appropriation at a later time.
Phipps later formally moved to amend the ordinance to separate the two appropriations, removing the Mannik and Smith portion from the legislation and moving forward with the multi-use path portion. The amendment passed 6-1, with Council President Mark Hollenbaugh voting against.
The amended ordinance passed unanimously.
After the vote, Mayor Mike Aspacher rose and addressed council.
“I’d like to mark this date down for future reference any time the administration is criticized for not implementing complete streets concepts,” he said.
Aspacher said there had been “a great deal of pressure to a certain extent” for the administration to consider, recommend and implement complete streets in the city, and that this represented the administration’s recommendation on how to go forward on the policy.
“This is an instance where council’s interest in assessing, studying … is holding back progress,” he said. “And I just wanted to make that known for the record, please.”
“Hopefully what we can do between now and the next meeting is take the other part … and get to a point where we can proceed with it,” Herald said. “At this point, we can let the Bicycle Safety Commission meet, maybe let the committee meet and maybe” return to it at the next council meeting.