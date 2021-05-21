Bowling Green Council on Monday heard more discussion surrounding proposed changes to its anti-discrimination ordinances.
Council is currently considering two pieces of legislation related to the city’s unlawful discrimination ordinances. The first would amend and adopt Section 153.01, relating to the definition of “discriminate or discrimination,” and amending Section 153.02 in multiple areas “to effectuate said new definitions.” The second ordinance would amend and adopt Chapter 39, “concerning unlawful discrimination.”
In the legislative package document prepared for council, Municipal Administrator Lori Tretter described the changes in the two pieces of legislation.
“Relating to the definition of discrimination and other applicable sections, three additional protected classes have been added: ethnicity, immigration status and source of income,” she wrote. The legislation also modifies the current complaint procedure language.
Currently, the language identifies the municipal administrator or one or more persons designated by him or her as a complaint officer. The new language would identify a panel to respond to complaints, including the municipal administrator and city council president pro-tem and chairperson of the of the city’s human relations commission, or their designees.
During council’s May 3 meeting, members of the La Conexion organization spoke to council and provided background on the elements of the legislation, which arose from recommendations to improve the city’s existing ordinances.
Members said they were pleased that the updates were included in the legislation. However, they also wished that another recommendation be included: Language that would hold business owners responsible for taking steps to prevent discrimination from taking place on their premises, thus incentivizing them to provide education, training and guidelines to their employees on how to deal with such issues.
On Monday, Emily Dunipace, representing Not In Our Town Bowling Green, told council the organization “strongly encourages the city council to certainly consider the additional changes to create more direct incentive for employers” to take more direct steps to handle incidents of hate and discrimination at their businesses.
Councilwoman Sandy Rowland said she was “very concerned with what you are actually asking council to do. Now, tonight, you made a point of saying ask businesses to take steps.”
She said that council could probably ask businesses, but “our city counsel has told us we cannot require that businesses actually send their employees to training.”
Rowland noted it would be a major undertaking to require such training for every teacher, factory worker and other employees in the town.
“Would you be content if the city asked?” Rowland said. “Because we can do that. NIOT can do that, the (Human Relations Commission) can do that. We can’t mandate. It’s been said to La Conexion several times that we cannot mandate this.”
She asked if a resolution asking the HRC to make an attempt to educate employees in BG would be acceptable.
Dunipace said that she could not speak to that specifically, but said “my message is about it’s all of us together. It’s business owners recognizing that they do have a responsibility.”
City resident Paul Tyson, speaking on the proposed changes to the ordinances, told council that the city “doesn’t have a racism problem. What it does have is an identity politics problem.”
He referenced the 2018 Waffle House incident, which was discussed at the May 3 meeting as having been a starting place for the proposed ordinance updates.
“There has been a lot of inaccurate representation and incomplete presentation of the events of that day, which has led to a lot of misunderstanding by the public,” Tyson said.
“Private business does not have the right … to tell citizens how to behave morally and ethically,” Tyson said. “It’s not government’s job to tell people this, whether they do it directly or by proxy.”
Amanda Schackow, who represented La Conexion and who spoke during the May 3 meeting, thanked council for moving forward with the amendments currently up for consideration.
“We definitely support them,” she said. “We do think they are a step forward.”
She also acknowledged the comment made by Rowland.
“The truth is, you’re right, we don’t have the right under state law to make a mandate,” Schackow said.
She sought to clarify their position.
“Currently under the law you’re looking at the business would be responsible if the policy led to the discrimination,” Schackow said. “If you had an individual who acted against the policy, then we would be going to the individual. What we’re looking for here is to sort of tie those together, so that once the business fails to take” reasonable steps to ensure the policy isn’t causing discrimination, that is when they can be held accountable.
She said they are open “to a lot of options here,” as to the language, and that she understands there is hesitancy in having people step in when a discriminatory incident is happening. Schackow said they are open to making them “reasonable preventative steps.”
“We know that this is a difficult conversation to have,” she said. “And it is a policy problem and the magnitude is challenging.”
Schackow said they want to have a dialogue with businesses on the issue and come to a solution that works for everyone.
Rowland repeated the question she’d earlier put to Dunipace, asking Schackow if they would be satisfied if council were to pass a resolution to ask the HRC to advocate for every business to have a discrimination policy and plan.
“I don’t know what’s going to be legal and what’s not,” Rowland said, “and I’m not a lawyer and wouldn’t be drafting the legislation.”
“This is just not a simple request,” she added later. “It’s a very, very difficult thing to attain legally.”
Schackow said she understood, and that the provisions already before council do take important steps.
“If there is absolutely no way” to figure out how to use liability to incentivize businesses, then “yes, some sort of city-guided incentive program would be the alternative,” Schackow said. “Like I said, we would like to see something a bit tougher.”
She said discrimination is already against the law.
“The training we’re talking about, I’ve gotten at every single corporate retail place ever. It’s standard. … I understand that for smaller businesses it’s probably more of a challenge,” Schackow said.
But she said many companies have seen it “as common sense and good for their business.”
Rowland noted that the Bowling Green Police Division has developed a program that was presented and well attended.
“That is there and can be used. There was no reluctance on the part of the chief of police to develop that program,” Rowland said, noting that it was originally intended for bar employees.
“We fully support that program,” Schackow said.