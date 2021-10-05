Candidates for Bowling Green Council participated in the Bowling Green League of Women Voters 2021 Candidates Forum on Sunday at the Bowling Green State University Lenhart Grand Ballroom.
Mark Hanson and Nick Rubando are running for 1st Ward.
Hanson, a Republican, is a court constable, who worked as a Bowling Green police officer for 25 years.
“I will bring a prayerful, levelheaded approach to city council,” he said.
Hanson mentioned the shooting that took place over the weekend, and a need to bring order to the city.
“Bowling Green does not need more bars. We don’t need expanded beer gardens and outdoor refreshment areas, The city is overdependent on the alcohol trade. Our downtown area has become a thug playground. It has become more and more violent,” Hanson said.
Rubando, a Democrat, works for Metroparks Toledo. He is active in river and stream cleanups, fundraisers for children’s arts programs and voter registration drives. He ran in the previous election cycle for the 5th Congressional district.
“Investing in sustainability is essential for our future,” Rubando said. “It will bring businesses to BG.”
Rubando suggested an investment in the fire department, as a method of lowering insurance rates for residents and businesses.
In the 3rd Ward, Democratic candidate Rachel Phipps is an incumbent, running for her second term. She is an attorney.
She supports a vibrant downtown, and added that East Wooster redevelopment is key. She also said that there is a need to diversify and update the economic development plan for the city. She said it was last updated in the late 1990s.
“We need to have a plan to add jobs in emerging sectors,” Phipps said.
Republican Tony Hunter is the 3rd Ward challenger. He works in corporate finance in healthcare real estate investments. He stressed a smaller influence from local government.
“Local government is a tool that should provide an environment in which business can thrive,” Hunter said. “I like to think of government as a small business. Like every small business, it has a role. If it tries to do too much, it can be ineffective.”
Sandra Rowland is running against William Herald for the 4th Ward seat.
Herald, a Republican and the incumbent, is a data scientist for First Solar.
“I’m technically the incumbent,” Herald said. “I’m the one that’s seeking reelection. I’ve been the council member, all told, for 12 years, including eight years in the ’80s and ’90s.”
“The ward council members serve two-year terms and the at-large council members serve four-year terms. Having a two-year term allows me to get back in front of people more frequently, and that’s a good thing. In my case, I try to knock on more than a thousand doors every year, regardless of whether there is an election,” Herald said. “It’s important to me to represent to people and I need to know what is going on the neighborhood, so I am willing to devote the hours to do that.”
Rowland, a Democrat, currently holds an at-large seat and has served on council for 10 years. She is a real estate agent.
“Today I serve the seat at-large, which means I cover the entire town. I am running for the 4th Ward, which means that I will cover a smaller amount of the town. It’s about half the population of the town, that lives in the 4th Ward. I know the 4th Ward. I have lived there for years. I know the people,” Rowland said.
They were asked what they think the city can do to provide incentives for businesses and manufacturing plants to build within the city limits.
“What the city lacks, actually, is living space for people who want to work at the downtown businesses,” Rowland said. “We do not have enough housing in Bowling Green for everyone to live here at a reasonable cost, so many people seek housing in other communities.”
She advocated promotion of programs to reduce the tax costs of developers.
Herald pointed out that he had been involved in a council study on how to expand economic development.
“The thrust was that if we don’t start to grow properly, we will slide backward,” Herald said.
He mentioned that there are already some of the organizations in the city promoting economic growth, but also stressed the municipal utilities.
“They work well together and work well with council. We are also blessed with having our municipal utilities, which is a great asset,” Herald said.
Event Co-sponsors were American Association of University Women Bowling Green Branch, Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce and BGSU Retirees Association.
The forum can be viewed with the link at www.lwvbg.org.