Bowling Green Council on Monday introduced modifications to the city’s unlawful discrimination ordinances.
However, members of a local organization addressed council members, asking them to consider a further change.
Two pieces of legislation related to the unlawful discrimination ordinances were introduced. The first would amend and adopt Section 153.01, relating to the definition of “discriminate or discrimination,” and amending Section 153.02 in multiple areas “to effectuate said new definitions.” The second ordinance would amend and adopt Chapter 39, “concerning unlawful discrimination.”
In the legislative package document prepared for council, Municipal Administrator Lori Tretter described the changes in the two pieces of legislation.
“Relating to the definition of discrimination and other applicable sections, three additional protected classes have been added: ethnicity, immigration status, and source of income,” she wrote.
The legislation also modifies the current complaint procedure language. Currently, the language “identifies ‘the Municipal Administrator or one or more persons designated by him or her as a Complaint Officer’”. The new language would identify a panel to respond to complaints, including “the Municipal Administrator and City Council President Pro-tem and Chairperson of the of the City’s Human Relations Commission, or their designees.”
During the meeting, several members of the La Conexion organization addressed council about the changes.
Beatriz Maya, executive director of La Conexion, thanked council for introducing the new legislation, saying “we want to offer some background on how these came about.”
She said that the process began two years ago after a racially-motivated incident at the Bowling Green Waffle House location sparked community discussions on the issue.
“Hate crimes were not new to Bowling Green or Northwest Ohio,” she said. “During the community conversation and presentation to city council, many local residents shared” stories of hate and bias that had gone unaddressed.
She said that 2018 statistics showed Ohio ranked 8th in the nation for incidents of hate crimes.
Daniel Gordon said that since the Waffle House incident, “we’ve seen more incidents of hate crimes and discrimination, including the killing of George Floyd and other Black lives, and harassment of Asian Americans during this pandemic.”
He also addressed the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
“Our intelligence community has warned that this threat is ongoing and there will likely be more attacks on targeted communities,” Gordon said. “We’ve seen again and again that hate has local roots, which means our first line of defense are local resolve and local action. … It is the responsibility of every elected official, from the local level on up, to do what they can to make sure that all of us are safe, protected, and can live in peace and freedom.
Melanie Stretchbery said that over the past two years, La Conexion has worked with leaders across Bowling Green to develop recommendations for improving the existing ordinances in order to more accurately reflect the diversity of the community, make the process for handling complaints more accessible and accountable, and to incentivize employers to provide employees with what they need to respond to incidents occurring in businesses.
She noted the importance of the proposed expanded list of classes including ethnicity, immigration status and source of income. Ethnicity, she said, is a distinct concept from race, and “is included in most state and federal policies separate from race.”
Immigration status is important particularly in Bowling Green, Stretchbery said, where a commitment has been made to retain immigrants.
Finally, the source of income inclusion ensures that when a service requires financial qualification, the source of the income can’t be used as a negative – meaning disability income, housing vouchers, and other forms of aid must be counted towards eligibility.
Amanda Schackow spoke on the proposed new change to the reporting process. She said that, during community conversations, it became clear many were afraid to come forward with issues, or didn’t know they had the right to.
That concern, she said, became clearer after the murder of George Floyd.
“We heard from people of color again and again who felt they were experiencing discrimination from our police department or from the businesses but felt that the concept of reporting to police was unsafe or felt justice wouldn’t be served,” Schackow said.
The recommendation, she was, was that there be a panel of individuals to hear complaints.
“The panel is also authorized to engage experts or advisors in dealing with these complaints,” she said.
Janet Parks spoke about the third recommendation that did not reach the current legislation, which she said they wanted council to consider.
“We were very happy that many of our recommendations were included in this much-needed update,” she said.
However, the need to incentivize businesses and employers to provide education, training and guidelines on how to address incidents of discrimination was at the forefront of community conversations on the issue. No one, Parks said, wants to penalize those who fail to take action because they fear for their life or their job, or simply don’t know what to do.
“Our recommendation is straightforward,” she said. “We would like to see language holding the business owner responsible for taking reasonable steps for preventing discrimination from taking place on its premises.
“We believe that placing the responsibility on the owner creates a direct incentive” for their employees to know the law and take appropriate actions against discrimination. Parks said that, thanks to the Bowling Green Police Division, there is free training available for employers who can’t provide it on their own, but they can also develop their own training to fit their business.