The potential for a new senior care facility in the city moved a step closer to reality on Monday as Bowling Green Council approved new zoning for a property along South Dunbridge Road.
The new facility is expected to create about 125 jobs.
The move came following a public hearing on the matter before council’s planning, zoning and economic development committee.
The rezoning changes the classification for the property – approximately 18.3 acres along the 600 block of South Dunbridge Road – from A-1 Agricultural to I-1 Institutional zoning. Whitson Properties LLC, which owns the property, and Bowling Green Healthcare Real Estate were the applicants.
The proposed new 85,000-square-foot facility would include skilled nursing, assisted living, memory care and independent living, with 115 beds total. The facility, which would be two stories tall, would be located just north of the Bowling Green Municipal Court.
Joy Skidmare, with Avenue Development, the firm that is to develop the property, attended the public hearing via telephone and made a presentation.
She noted that the facility would be operated by Trilogy Health Services, a Kentucky-based company that operates in 117 communities in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Michigan. She said that about 125 jobs would be created by the facility, with a payroll totaling between $4.5 to $4.7 million. There are plans for future development on the site – the currently planned development would take up about half of the acreage – for age-restricted independent living cottages, Skidmare said.
She said that, upon approval of the zoning change “we would anticipate that we would have all of our permits in May to start construction in June,” with the building potentially opening in fall of 2020.
Mayor Mike Aspacher, who attended the meeting, made a request that Skidmare communicate to their team a preference for local labor working on the project. Aspacher said that the local community has faced significant impacts from the coronavirus pandemic, and he said he knew a number of construction firms in the area that were capable of doing the project and that were being negatively affected.
“I would just ask that your construction coordinators consider using local Northwest Ohio labor on the project,” he said.
Matt Kwapis, also with Avenue Development, who attended the hearing via telephone, said that four different general contractors were bidding on the project, and two of them were local to Northwest Ohio.
“I think there’s a lot of opportunity for local contractors to be involved,” he said.
“Sounds like a needed facility,” said committee member John Zanfardino,”and 125 jobs sound terrific.”
“This is the type of project that we are all hopeful to see more of in Bowling Green,” committee member Greg Robinette commented.
During the following council meeting, the zoning change was approved unanimously.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the meeting was streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel. The public had an opportunity to call in to the meeting to discuss the issue, but no calls were received.