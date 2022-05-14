Bowling Green Council has approved a new revision to the Economic Development section of the city’s master plan, which had not been updated since 1998.
According to a legislative package document prepared for council at last week’s meeting, the revised document was written by Bowling Green Economic Development Executive Director Kati Thompson, following a six-month strategic planning process which involved “feedback (and) a broad range of participation from area business leaders, city administration, and Bowling Green State University. The plan is more concise and strategic for several reasons,” the document continued.
The newer, much shorter draft, which is one page long, is written to compeiment recent city planning documents and processes.
Second, in recognition of the rapidly changing environment of economic development and to reduce the frequency of updates associated with too many specifics, the plan takes a broader look at the city’s approach to economic development.
Lastly, the focus on overarching goals will allow for helpful guidance for economic development decision-making.
Council approved the revision with two amendments.
First, it accepted the recommendation of the planning commission that it include the additional bullet point of Identifying Opportunities for Redevelopment under the section related to Key Economic Development Efforts.
Second, it approved a revision from Councilman Bill Herald, which he said he discussed with Thompson beforehand, adding the word “appropriate” to a goals section on Sustained Economic Growth. The amended portion now reads “The city of Bowling Green attracts, retains and facilitates the expansion of appropriate industrial, professional and commercial business.”
Also at the meeting, council:
• Heard from Planning Director Heather Sayler that the next public discussion of the city’s ongoing project to revise its zoning code will be held during the Planning Commission meeting on June 1 at 7 p.m. in the Simpson Building.
• Heard from Sustainability Coordinator Amanda Gamby that she plans to have the city’s greenhouse gas emissions inventory largely finished and to council by June.