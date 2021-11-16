Bowling Green Council on Monday unanimously passed an ordinance that will get the ball rolling on a three-year, $3 million residential paving project in the city.
“It’s a very good start,” said Councilman Bill Herald prior to the vote, “and I think Bowling Green will be significantly improved because of this.”
Last month, city council introduced the ordinance which, according to a legislative package document, authorizes the bidding process to pave approximately 30 lane miles of residential roadways over the next three years.
The list of roads associated with this legislation was compiled by the engineering staff primarily utilizing the Pavement Condition Index Rating which essentially scored roads from failed to good. Staff used the PCI as a guide to identify some of the worst roads, followed by traffic volumes, and finally piecing these together to create biddable projects that would be attractive to a contractor. Previously planned utility work was also a considered component of the analysis.
The road work proposal was announced during council’s Oct. 4 meeting by Mayor Mike Aspacher. At that meeting, Aspacher said the plan would utilize $3 million of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds. The city is slated to receive approximately $7 million in total from ARPA; the first half, amounting to approximately $3.6 million, was received this summer. The second half is expected in 2022.
As announced on Oct. 4, if approved, the paving work would take place in 2022, 2023 and 2024. Also included in the project would be improvement to ADA ramps and curb replacements, as needed.
In other business, council introduced an ordinance authorizing Municipal Administrator Lori Tretter to enter into a contract with the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce “for the promotion and publicizing of the City of Bowling Green, Ohio, to bring patronage and business to cultural, educational, religious, professional and sports organizations into the city for the benefit of the citizens of the city and the business community”.
According to the legislative package document prepared for council by Tretter, in fall 2020, Bowling Green entered into a one-year contract with the chamber in an effort to maximize the efficiency and use of the hotel/motel tax dollars for promotion and publicizing of the community. This change has proven successful and is well on the way to achieving the goal of a consolidated and cohesive approach to the marketing of our community while also reducing duplication of efforts, the contract stated.
The document continued, saying “A significant outcome is that more funding has been directed to marketing and event attraction with measurable and impactful successes (particularly notable with the pandemic impacts of the past months).”
Mary Hinkelman, chamber executive director, has been invited to the Dec. 6 council meeting to share an update on Visit BG and use of the hotel/motel tax.
After consultation with the chamber and many of those directly involved in community attraction advocacy, it is recommended that this contract be continued. The contract will be for one year with the option for two additional one-year renewals. There will be no change to the hotel/motel tax rate, which is currently 4%.”