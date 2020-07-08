With issues of racial injustice continuing at the forefront across the nation, Bowling Green Council on Monday unanimously passed a resolution affirming its commitment to racial equality.
“My feeling is that we’re at a really interesting time in the U.S., and we certainly have a long way to go in terms of racial justice in the United States,” said Councilman John Zanfardino, who helped to craft the resolution with Councilwomen Sandy Rowland and Rachel Phipps, “and I feel that all bodies of government, however small, should take whatever steps they possibly can to try to address racial injustice.”
The resolution, which was read in full during the meeting, notes that “there has been an outpouring of grief, sadness and pain over the recent deaths of Rayshard Brooks, George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor,” and that “institutional and structural racism has plagued this country since its founding, and there is a cry across America for public officials to take bold action.” It further notes that council “supports our Bowling Green Police Division, including their efforts to listen and learn about issues of racial injustice”; that “diversity of experiences and voices in city staff, within the Police Division, and among elected officials makes Bowling Green stronger”; and that “our community officials, our city staff, our university, our police, our schools and our residents must deepen their understanding of the effects of systemic racism on people of color by listening, learning and responding accordingly.”
The document contains resolutions including:
• “That City Council pledges to listen and learn, in order to take meaningful action on racial injustice to ensure that people of color are treated equally in every encounter with the city and in the receipt of city services.”
• “That City Council seeks to increase diversity present throughout all city departments and divisions.”
• “That City Council pledges to ensure that there are transparent processes across all city government for investigating employee misconduct and employing progressive discipline.”
• “That an existing police officer be assigned the duty of liaison to communities of color. Just as the Police Division assigns liaisons to school-age children and other community groups, outreach to communities of color should be formalized.”
• “That the Human Relations Commission create a series of city-sponsored ‘Listen & Learn’ events, with the goal of educating city staff and the public on the history of racism and furthering the discussion on these issues within our community.”
Rowland noted the team that drafted the resolution researched many other such resolutions from other communities, and said it contains “goals that are attainable, and it doesn’t cost the city a lot of money.”
“I’m proud to be a part of this resolution,” Zanfardino said. “There’s a lot of clauses and aspects to the resolution, but I’m particularly proud of and want to stress the resolution that will ask our police department to create a liaison to communities of color.”
During lobby visitation at the meeting, resident Anthony King likened issues of racial inequality to a pandemic, but one “that seems to leave the mind of a lot of people… Black people are scared. Black people are scared across America, black people are scared in your community.”
“We need to be represented in the policies that you guys have,” King told council. “I know thinking about this may make you uncomfortable,” he said, noting that he wouldn’t feel comfortable calling a police officer to report a crime “because to me that would be adding a risk onto another one.”
“We are also members of this community, we also pay taxes, we also work in your community,” King said. “We need to be represented, there need to be policies put in place that help us specifically. Racism is a specific problem, a very, very specific problem and it needs very, very specific solutions.”
Later in the meeting, before the resolution was passed, Zanfardino took note of King’s remarks and noted he’d spoken with him earlier and been told that he doesn’t have a lot of friends that would call the police in the city.
“I spoke to another individual since our last meeting,” Zanfardino said, “had a really lengthy discussion with an older African American woman, and she basically said the same things, among her peers, that they would not call the police, and that’s just their reality.”
“This is an important first step,” said Councilman Neocles Leontis of the resolution, “it lays out what we need to be thinking about and now it’s up to us… to flesh it out with concrete actions.”
In other business at Monday’s meeting, council heard from City Attorney Mike Marsh, who noted that a judge ordered the Days Inn location in BG closed late last week after the city filed a lawsuit.
Marsh said the order culminated nearly two years of working with the Days Inn to clean up what he said was a “bad situation out there,” but said the owners had been uncooperative. He said that on June 30, the city filed a lawsuit in Wood County Court of Common Pleas to close the hotel, and a hearing was held Thursday before Wood County Judge Molly Mack, who ordered the hotel be closed. Marsh said that unless “the really serious safety hazards, including structural hazards” are resolved at the facility, “I think it’s going to stay that way.” He said a further hearing, at which the owners can appear and seek to have the order removed, is scheduled for July 14.
Marsh thanked Bowling Green Fire Chief Bill Moorman, who he said devoted a lot of time to the issue over the last two years, and also thanked the Wood County building inspector and the Ohio Fire Marshal’s office.
“It’s not something we’re particularly happy about,” Marsh said, “but frankly there was an unwillingness to even clean the place. It just had to be done.”
Addressing a question from Leontis, Marsh said that there were no long-term residents still living at the site by the time the city filed its suit. He said that Wood County Job and Family Services “had eventually moved everyone out and we kind of gave them warning that it was coming and by the time we filed Tuesday, there was no one there.”