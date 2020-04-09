Retro Detailing in Bowling Green is offering a free interior disinfectant treatment to first responders and medical staff in Bowling Green during the coronavirus crisis.
The auto detailing shop is family owned and operated and is located at 13055 Liberty Hi Road.
“The city of Bowling Green is important to our family and to our business,” said Dusty Pendleton, co-owner of Retro Detailing. “We watch on the news the brave first responders, doctors and nurses in the thick of this and we knew we had to find some way to help. If we can take time out of our day to help them feel safe in their car, at the very least, then we have to do it.”
First responders, doctors, nurses and other medical staff who are face to face with patients during the COVID-19 epidemic can call or email to make an appointment for the free service. It takes approximately 45 minutes to complete. This offer applies only to first responders and medical staff living or practicing in Bowling Green and you must show a badge or other medical ID.
Retro Detailing opened in August 2019 by Doug Pendleton Jr. and his wife, Dusty Bastian-Pendleton. Both are residents of Bowling Green along with their two children.
Retro Detailing specializes in paint correction, interior and exterior detailing, headlight restoration, paint protection, ceramic coatings and odor removal.