The Bowling Green Community Foundation has a new round of grant funding for 501(c)3 organizations within the 43402/43403 zip codes or within the Bowling Green City Schools District. Applications can be found at http://www.bgohcf.org/applyforagrant and can be submitted until Oct. 15.
This round of grant funding is for projects and activities beginning between Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2022. “All interested nonprofit organizations are encouraged to apply,” said Kacee Ferrell Snyder, president of the foundation. “We all know the challenges that face our community. These grants provide support to help ensure our partner organizations are successful in meeting their missions, but also helping them deliver innovative programs in Bowling Green.”
Last year the Bowling Green Community Foundation awarded more than $41,000 in grants to help 17 area organizations make an impact in the community. The funds were used to equip elderly and special needs members of the community with a Knox Box, provided a Juneteenth celebration for the community, expanded access to lifestyle support to reduce development of diabetes, allowed Wood Lane Industries to purchase a vending machine for development of vocational skills, purchased bicycle racks, provided parenting class for dads, and more.
This new round of funding will be used to enhance the health, welfare, and vitality of the community. Specifically, the areas that the foundation will focus on are:
Educational activities
Sports activities
Health or safety initiatives,
Environmental sustainability
Visual or performing arts
Established in 1994, the Bowling Green Community Foundation exists to improve the quality of life in the Bowling Green area by providing funding and support for diverse and innovative programs. Made possible by the support of donors, the foundation helps to meet the needs of our community and set forth a path for positive future growth.