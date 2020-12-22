The Bowling Green Community Foundation, a non-profit entity, dedicated to improving the quality of life in the Bowling Green area, has announced its grant recipients for 2020. Over $40,000 in funding will be awarded.
The foundation provides funding and support for diverse and innovative programs that enhance the health, welfare and vitality of the community. Private contributions are the sole support of the foundation.
At the end of each calendar year, and after evaluation of the applications submitted to the foundation, the grants committee distributes funds to be used the following year, according to a news release. Its selections may include proposals written for educational or sports activities, health or safety initiatives, environmental sustainability, as well as for the visual or performing arts.
“It is cause for celebration that many thousands of lives are touched as a consequence of the remarkable partnership between our donors and the outstanding organizations that exist to serve the residents of Bowling Green,” the release stated.
The BGCF Grant recipients for 2020, to be implemented in 2021:
· Bowling Green Fire Division—Knox Box Loaner Program Monies will provide a free Knox Box to any household that may require emergency access. Priority is given to elderly and special needs residents and will be used by the BGFD to have access to a key for the residence in the case of an emergency, medical or fire. This would prevent the destruction of exterior doors that occurs when the fire division is called to assist residents whose door is locked, leaving no option but to damage the property to gain access, eliminating costly repairs and stress. $5,000
· NIOT and BRAVE—Juneteenth Celebration Grant money will be used to create a collaborative, positive Juneteenth Celebration providing opportunities for all members of our community to come together to celebrate African American freedom, culture, and achievement – promoting an inclusive, welcoming environment for all members of the community. Town and Gown Fund $3,500
· Brown Bag Food Project—Monies will be used to purchase a commercial size refrigerator to store perishable food items, providing more storage so they can make bulk purchases of fresh foods, as well as accept the increased amounts of donated perishable foods. The BBFP provided fresh, healthy food to about 2,700 people living in 43402 in the past year. $3,200
· First United Methodist Child Learning Center—Step Up To Quality. Grant money will be used to purchase an assessment tool that would support effective teaching, provide teachers increased time with students, give them the ability to obtain more accurate data, and encourage increased parental involvement. This is also a necessary requirement to maintain their 3-star rating with the state. $2,267
· Wood County Educational Services Center—The Wheel Deal. Grant money will be used to implement a variety of traffic safety advertisements and videos on social media sites to improve significant problems associated with young drivers, such as distracted driving, the use of seatbelts and driving under the influence. $2,500
· United Way of Wood County—Imagination Library. The grant will support the development of necessary early literacy skills for children by mailing one book per month to children from birth to age 5. $3,750
· Bowling Green State University—Diabetes Prevention Program. Money will be used to provide virtual training and support Bowling Green State University’s commitment to the public good by expanding access to lifestyle support in order to reduce, prevent, or delay the development of diabetes among high risk adults living in Bowling Green. $3,700
· NAMI of Wood County—Peer and Family Support in response to COVID-19. The goal is to hire and train a Peer Recovery Specialist as a facilitator for peer-led evidence-based programs. This trained individual, a person who is living in recovery, will be able to implement a variety of trainings and activities designed to support mental health, drug and alcohol addiction, and other wellness programs. $3,750
· Wood Lane Residential Services Inc.—Ad-Ventures in Vending. Money will be used to purchase, operate, stock, and maintain a vending machine by participants in the Positive Community Connections program, to provide training, and development of vocational skills, leading to employment and career opportunities. $3,375
· The Cocoon—Shelter Mattresses and Bedding. The grant money will be used to purchase new mattresses for the shelter to provide a comfortable bed for those needing support, comfort and rest as they enter shelter, as well as give them bedding to use now and in the future as they transition to more permanent housing. $2,000
· City of Bowling Green Bicycle Safety Commission—Expanding Bicycle Racks Grant will be used to increase the number of bicycle racks in the downtown BG area so that residents will be encouraged to ride their bikes and reduce auto congestion in the downtown while getting more physical exercise. $1,200
· FORGE—Feminist Organization Rallying for Gender Equity. Grant money will be used to provide menstrual products to students and community members who are experiencing period poverty, by creating and distributing period kits, consisting of several pads, tampons, and panty liners. $600
· Welcome Bowling Green—International Friday. Grant will used to increase awareness about the challenges faced by the international students in BG, primarily food insecurity, exacerbated by the pandemic, and will supply basic and necessary food items that meet their dietary, cultural and religious preferences. $2,000
· Work Leads to Independence Nintendo Switch. Grant will be used to purchase Nintendo Switches to provide opportunities to keep the people we serve moving and healthy, engage them physically and mentally in tasks, as well as develop fine motor skills and retention. $500
· Bowling Green Pregnancy Center—Bright Beginnings. The goal of this program is to equip individuals and prepare them to be the best parents they can be by offering lessons on pregnancy, infancy, toddlers, parenting and life skills, as well as help facilitate access to material items needed to help ensure the safety of children, such as car seats. $2,000
· The Nest Bowling Green. Grant monies will be used to provide parenting classes for fathers to support them in their important role in the lives of children. $1,600
Total $40,942
· Janis L. Pallister Fund – Funds given directly to the Wood County District Public Library to purchase video tapes – emphasis on foreign films. $540.06
Total distribution $41,482.06