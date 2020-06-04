The Bowling Green Community Center will reopen on Friday.
Hours are Monday-Friday, 5:30 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Patrons are asked to read and adhere to directions and guidelines on signs that are posted.
There will be a separate entrance and exit for the facility that are clearly marked. Follow this flow while entering and exiting the building.
Maintain social distancing at all times.
The staff is highly recommend wearing a mask at all times while in the building except when working out. All Bowling Green Parks and Recreation staff will be required to wear a mask while working unless they are teaching a fitness class.
Locker rooms are not open at this time.
Gym space is limited to fitness classes and pickleball until further notice.
No equipment will be loaned. Come prepared for a workout with your own equipment.
Per state guidelines, there will not be a lost and found.
Passholders should swipe in when arriving, and out when leaving.
Patrons are required to wash hands in the bottom floor restroom before going up to the fitness floor.
The bottom floor restroom will be available to use and will be cleaned on a regular basis throughout the day.
In preparing to use the fitness floor, keep these tips in mind:
One person at a time in the elevator.
It is encouraged that patrons bring their own water bottle or buy a bottle of water from the front desk. Water fountains are closed except to use the water bottle filler.
Per the State of Ohio guidelines there is to be no socializing or extracurricular activities. Complete the workout and leave.
Per State of Ohio guidelines, fans will not be used.
Patrons will be required to take a towel and a spray bottle of disinfectant before going up to the fitness floor. Clean equipment before and after each use. Spray bottles and towels must be returned to the front desk as patrons exit the facility.
The maximum capacity for the fitness floor will be 55 people. Only 12 people allowed on the track at a time.
Fitness equipment is staggered to maintain 6-feet social distance.
Exercise towels will not be available; patrons should bring their own.
As you exit the community center:
Remember to grab all belongings.
Return the bottle of disinfectant and your towel.
Wash hands.
Swipe out.
Follow the signs to exit.
Additional helpful information:
Sign up for fitness classes through the Mindbody App; ask at the front desk for more information.
No coffee will be offered at this time.
Childcare is not available.
Vulnerable populations should work out between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Per recommended guidelines the vending machine has been removed.
Come dressed and ready for a workout. There are no locker rooms available.
Pickleball rules, schedules and regulations will be announced soon.
The expiration date of passes has been extended by three months.