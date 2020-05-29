The reopening of the Bowling Green Community Center, originally scheduled for Monday, is temporarily postponed, according to the parks and recreation department.
The delay is due to logistical issues and delays in transport of the portable air conditioning unit used to cool the building.
“Unfortunately, without this unit in place and due to the CDC restrictions that prohibit use of fans to provide air circulation and cooling during the pandemic, we have determined that the best course of action for the safety of our facility users is to momentarily delay the reopening of the facility until the mobile unit is delivered and connected,” a Facebook post stated.
“While we understand that everyone is eager to return, and we are just as eager to have you return, the safety of our facility users during next week’s forecasted high temperatures is of the greatest importance to us.”
A lightning strike last year damaged the building’s air conditioning unit beyond repair. The State of Ohio, which owns the Bowling Green Community Center building, made the decision to rent mobile units during the summer months of operation, while not renting them during the fall/winter months.
Their order was temporarily halted when Gov. Mike DeWine ordered gyms and fitness centers closed.
“We do not expect a long delay as the process is again underway on the state level to acquire the unit,” the post stated.
Other parks and recreation updates:
Most facilities can be rented beginning Monday.
Shelter houses can be rented beginning Monday.
Most restrooms are now open in the parks.
Any non-contact sports facilities are now open.
The program staff is working on some mini day camps and mini skills camp programs that will begin in mid to late June.