The Bowling Green Community Center will close Monday through Wednesday for floor maintenance.
The center annually closes in August for a week, but the full week is not needed this year because many maintenance issues were addressed this spring during the coronavirus shutdown.
The Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department proactively used the shutdown period this spring to address many of the issues typically addressed during the annual maintenance shutdown, according to a statement on the city website. As a result, shutting down the community center for an entire week in August will not be necessary this year.
However, a brief three-day shutdown is necessary to refinish the gymnasium floors as the company was not available this past spring due to COVID-19 restrictions.
In order to keep everyone safe from the chemical fumes used in the refinishing process, the community center will be closed August 10-12.
Traditionally, during the shutdown period, pass holders had complimentary use of the Bowling Green State University Recreation Center as part of a reciprocal usage agreement.
BGSU is in the process of determining what restrictions their facilities will be operating under as part of their reopening process.
At this time, it is uncertain if this will be an option for those three days. Updates will be shared with pass holders as more information becomes available.