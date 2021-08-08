The Bowling Green Community Center will be closed to facility users Monday-Wednesday for its annual shutdown for maintenance.
The Simpson Building Administrative Offices, 1291 Conneaut Ave., will remain open on a limited basis from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. during the shutdown period to accept and process program registrations, rental reservations and payments and other related business transactions for Bowling Green Parks and Recreation.
During this time, community center passholders are able to use the Bowling Green State University Student Recreation Center as part of a reciprocal agreement.
The BG Community Center will reopen for use on Thursday.