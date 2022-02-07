For the second time in recent months, Bowling Green Council is considering legislation centering on the potential for passenger rail service in Ohio.
A resolution, which was given its first and second readings Monday evening, would authorize the city to participate in the financial and economic analysis relating to the Toledo-Columbus Corridor Study for passenger rail.
According to a legislative package document prepared for council, Toledo City Council and the Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments are funding a concept analysis to consider passenger rail routes in the Toledo-Columbus corridor. This analysis is in alignment with council’s previous legislative direction to support the study of passenger rail through Bowling Green.
“In working with TMACOG,” the document continues, “it was revealed that adding a financial, cost benefit, and economic analysis to the project would be beneficial. The analysis will assess the operating and capital costs for the project and develop an assessment of the operating ratio and the financial return of the project. This will include the cash flows for the project over the twenty-five-year life of the project. The report will then be integrated with the Toledo City Council/TMACOG analysis in a joint feasibility report. The city’s participation amount will be $5,000.”
In December, council unanimously approved a resolution supporting the development of a passenger rail line from Toledo to Columbus, with a stop in Bowling Green. The resolution authorized Mayor Mike Aspacher “to engage with all the necessary entities for the purpose of advancing the development” of such a rail route “when such engagement is deemed necessary and appropriate.”
In other business, council saw Tony Zmarzly sworn in as the new deputy chief of the Bowling Green Fire Division.
“This evening, we get to recognize achievement and new leadership within the confines of our fire division,” said Aspacher prior to swearing Zmarzly in to his post. “Tony has worked for many years, demonstrating his commitment to the community and residents of Bowling Green, his commitment to his peers within the fire division. He’s earned the respect of his leaders and his peers.”
BGFD Chief Bill Moorman also offered praise for Zmarzly, saying that over the past 23 years “I have witnessed Tony develop into not only a great firefighter and EMT but also a great leader. Tony exemplifies that it takes to excel in his chosen profession, his commitment to the community is unwavering. Tony is what makes BG fire one of the greatest fire departments in the country.”