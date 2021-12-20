Bowling Green City Council on Monday finished out the year with happy news.
Council heard that a fundraising event held in the city on Friday to benefit the tornado-ravaged city of Bowling Green, Kentucky, has brought in tens of thousands of dollars in donations from residents.
“It was a very emotional event,” said Mary Hinkelman, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce.
Hinkelman announced that, while donations were still coming in, as of Monday’s meeting, the event had raised $28,975.
“Last week, a week ago, Tuesday, a call to action was issued from my office in an effort to solicit donations to support relief efforts in Bowling Green, Kentucky,” said Mayor Mike Aspacher. He said that he took the idea to Hinkelman and “as Mary does, Mary sprang into action … Mary did most everything, and many others.”
The event took place at the Bowling Green Fire Division station on Pearl Street.
“I think (it) exceeded all of our expectations. It was just unbelievably impressive and humbling, and I could not have been more proud to be the mayor of this community at the time. … This community is so generous and I’m so grateful and so proud,” Aspacher said.
He said that there were times that the cars of those seeking to make donations were backed up to Wooster and Pearl streets. Donations came in from “residents young and old, representative businesses big and small,” Aspacher said. “And we’re just really, really grateful for the support.”
Also during Monday’s meeting, council bid farewell to outgoing member Sandy Rowland. Rowland, who has served on council for 10 years, was defeated in her bid for the Fourth Ward council seat in November’s election.
Early in the meeting, resident Lindsey Durham thanked Rowland for her service, saying “time after time, Councilwoman Rowland reached out to marginalized members of the community in order to amplify their voices,” and presented her with flowers.
Council President Mark Hollenbaugh also paid tribute to Rowland, saying that in the time he’s been on council “you’ve been sort of a compass to help steer me out of trouble, and you have provided me with wisdom in times that I would have been tempted to put my foot in my mouth without your counsel. I want you to know that in your service as council (president) pro tem, you have been incredibly helpful to me and I wish you all the best.”
“It’s been a wonderful 10 years,” Rowland said. “I love my city. I think tonight’s presentation by Mary (Hinkelman) and the mayor suffices to explain what a fabulous community I have had the privilege to work for. I think a great community starts with great citizens, and I think we have that.
“I think my farewell message is keep moving ‘steady forward’ in Bowling Green,” Rowland continued. “That was the theme for the budget and it holds a lot of meaning in my mind, too.”
In other business, council:
• Approved a resolution, in accordance with Ohio Revised Code, to designate public depositories for active public funds. According to a legislative package document, council last passed this legislation on Nov. 21, 2016; the current contracts will expire on Dec. 31. The new contracts will also be for a five-year period. According to the resolution language, the designated institutions include Huntington National Bank, Fifth Third Bank, Tri State Capital Bank, US Bank, and J. P. Morgan Chase Bank.
• Passed the city’s 2022 budget. “I just wanted to thank the administration for another incredible job on the budget,” said Councilman Bill Herald prior to the vote. “It really, really reflects well on the priorities that the administration and council has come up with and gives us a road map to how we can move forward to achieve those. A lot of effort. I really appreciate it.”