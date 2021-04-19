Bowling Green Council on Monday introduced a series of ordinances aimed at reorganizing the city’s departmental structure, and which would raise the salaries for council and the mayor.
None of the salary increases, however, would take effect until 2024.
“This is many months of work,” Municipal Administrator Lori Tretter said Monday in discussing the proposed organizational changes, “and a really exciting opportunity for our organization.”
Tretter said that Mayor Mike Aspacher had challenged city employees to look at better ways to do things; she said that one of the issues that stood out to her is that the current city organizational chart is “a really busy chart.”
In a legislative package document prepared for council, Tretter wrote that numerous amendments since the 1970s, when the city’s current charter was implemented and citizens chose a home rule form of government, “have resulted in a lack of cohesion” for the city’s organizational structure “and, at a certain point, there is value in stepping back and looking at the the organization from a broad perspective.
“The community’s needs and expectations of the organization have changed since the 1970s. Like the community it serves, the city organization and administrative functions must change as those needs and expectations change. The legislation before council does that – it allows for the organization to change and modernize with the community – making the organization more responsive to community needs. The proposed changes will help streamline communication and decision making and provide a mechanism for departments with like functions to more cohesively collaborate and coordinate.”
The legislation would also create a new communications department and elevate the current engineering division to the engineering department.
“Whereas now the structure has all departments reporting directly to the mayor through the municipal administrator,” Tretter wrote in the document, “four bureaus will be established and each city department assigned to a bureau.”
The bureau of public services would include the departments of public works, parks and recreation, and communications. The public works divisions, arborist, information technology and the new division of sustainability and public outreach would be included within those departments.
The bureau of public safety would include the department of safety, with the police and fire divisions. The bureau of administrative services would include the planning, finance, personnel and law departments, as well as the divisions of grants administration, income tax and the city prosecutor within those departments.
The bureau of public infrastructure would include the public utilities and engineering departments, which would house the electric, water treatment, wastewater treatment, utility business, water distribution/wastewater collection, engineering, and geographic information system divisions.
The document states that each bureau “will be led by an executive director, who will report to the mayor through the municipal administrator. These positions are being filled by existing senior staff members.”
Tretter will lead the bureau of public safety and the bureau of administrative services; Brian O’Connell will continue to be the Utilities director, but will also lead the bureau of public infrastructure; Joe Fawcett will lead the bureau of public services, will be the communications director, and will continue as acting municipal administrator in the administrator’sabsence. The directors of each bureau will monitor and manage the day-to-day operations of the respective bureaus and the departments/divisions assigned.”
Of the new department of communications, the document said that it “presents the city with an opportunity to increase the level of public outreach and education. It also allows for a consolidated and cohesive communications plan across multiple platforms that will greatly modernize the city’s approach.”
The administration plans to elevate the current sustainability coordinator, Amanda Gamby, to a division head with the new title of sustainability and public outreach coordinator. A new position, community affairs coordinator, would be created and would be expected to be filled in the summer or early fall.
Additionally, the personnel department would be renamed the human resources department, with the department head changing titles from personnel director to human resources director. The document noted that though the job itself would remain essentially the same, “this subtle change more closely aligns the city with industry norms for this important department.”
Regarding the legislation to increase salaries, if approved the mayor’s salary would be raised from $30,000 to $45,000 annually, but it would not be effective until after the next mayoral election and the term of office beginning Jan. 1, 2024.
Regarding council salaries, the document noted that the proposed legislation “will align the annual salary of the members of council with the minimum earnable salary for one year of service credit as established by the Ohio General Assembly and overseen by the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System after the next election.”
Currently, members of Bowling Green City Council earn $5,000 annually, or $416.67 per month, and are not eligible for OPERS.
OPERS’s minimum salaries are usually set in 10-year increments; under those increments, according to the document, in 2024, the year the ordinance would go into effect, council members’ salaries would increase to $721.44 a month, or $8,657.28 annually. By 2029, that would increase to $786.82 a month, or just under $9,442 annually.
Again, as with the mayoral salary legislation, if approved, council’s salary increase would go into effect after Jan. 1, 2024, “after the next time all current council seats have had at least one election.”
The legislative package document acknowledges that the salary ordinances “are a difficult topic to recommend to elected officials, as it involves pay adjustments for elected officials. However, because it can be difficult for sitting officials to discuss, the issue gets pushed off for years or, in this case, decades. It is appropriate, though, that the issue be revisited from time to time and that is the basis for this recommendation. Note that it is not possible to vote for an increase for an in-session term meaning, that for both ordinances, increases would not go into effect until after the position is next elected.”