Council on Monday unanimously passed an ordinance allowing Bowling Green to continue its partnership with the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce to help promote the city.
The ordinance authorizes Municipal Administrator Lori Tretter to enter into a contract with the chamber for the promotion and publicizing of the City of Bowling Green, Ohio, to bring patronage and business of cultural, educational, religious, professional and sports organizations into the city for the benefit of the citizens of the city and the business community.
According to a legislative package document, in fall 2020, Bowling Green entered into a one-year contract with the chamber in an effort to maximize the efficiency and use of the hotel/motel tax dollars for promotion and publicizing of the community. This change has proven successful and is well on the way to achieving the goal of a consolidated and cohesive approach to the marketing of our community while also reducing duplication of efforts, according to the document.
“The Chamber of Commerce has done an outstanding job with the Visit BG concept,” Tretter said. “They have taken things, I think, in a professional direction.”
Mary Hinkelman, executive director of the chamber, spoke about the Visit BG effort.
“This year has been a little painful but, quite honestly, the accomplishments that we have seen, I think, are well worth what we’ve been through,” she said.
Visit BG, she said, now has an advisory committee appointed by the mayor, and includes representation from the city, hoteliers, large events in the city, Bowling Green State University, Downtown BG and the chamber, all working on ways to continue to promote the city.
Hinkelman said that with hotels still recovering from COVID, the budget they had to work with was half of what was originally received from the hotel/motel tax but “it didn’t stop us from doing some impressive things.”
Among the successes, Hinkelman pointed to a pilot hotel shuttle program to take visitors from their hotels to the National Tractor Pull; the shuttles also stopped downtown for dining and shopping.
“They were very well received,” Hinkelman said.
A similar program was used with the Black Swamp Arts Festival with similar results, she said, but “we think we can work closer with that organization because they also provide shuttle services.”
Hinkelman said they have continued the Visit BG Ohio Tourism Grants.
“We had laid it out so that someone could apply for a grant if they were doing capital improvement projects what would help events that were already living and thriving there in Bowling Green.”
As of Dec. 6, two grants have been awarded: one for the National Tractor Pullers to offer the shuttle services again, and the other was to a disc golf tournament organization seeking to make improvements to the city’s disc golf course at Carter Park.
Hinkelman also said a third grant is to be submitted.
“We’re are in conversations with the Ohio Wine Producers” for an event at the fairgrounds, Hinkelman said.
She said there is also a desire to focus on public art and cultural events.
“We are not considered a destination,” Hinkelman said. “We have to provide experiences for people that want to come here. And that really is a thing now, people want experiences, they want to come, they want to see something they can’t see anywhere else.”
She also noted a series of efficiencies, among them the chamber’s move to a new location at 217 S. Church St. earlier this year, which has enabled them to bring on additional employees.
Council members Greg Robinette and Sandy Rowland both congratulated Hinkelman on the efforts, with Rowland commenting that they have been working “beautifully” with the city’s hoteliers.
The ordinance was given its second and third reading Monday night, and passed with the emergency clause, meaning it would go into effect as soon as possible.
Council also bid farewell to longtime Ward 2 councilman John Zanfardino. This marked the final meeting for Zanfardino, who did not run again for his seat in the Nov. 2 election.
“It’s a sad feeling to be leaving this excellent experience,” Zanfardino said, noting he had served for 16 years and seven months. He thanked the city staff for their support, and “the public for electing me eight times. This has been an incredible experience.”
Council President Mark Hollenbaugh thanked Zanfardino “for your service to our city, and I’m sure you will not go quietly into that good night.”
“I can tell you that it is a notable achievement, John, for you to be on council for 16-plus years,” said Councilman Bill Herald, “and that’s a testament to you.”
Also at the meeting, council:
• Introduced an ordinance authorizing Utilities Director Brian O’Connell to enter into an agreement with AMP Transmission LLC regarding a facilities study and preliminary engineering connected to plans that an independent power producer plans to install a 50MW solar facility west of the city, and connect to First Energy’s transmission system, also called American Transmission System Inc.. According to a legislative package document prepared for council, a feasibility study identified improvements that would be needed both on the part of ATSI and two of the city’s substations.
“The city will need to perform a facilities study of its transmission system and start engineering work to determine necessary upgrades as well as cost estimated,” the document stated. The utility staff has recommended that the city partner with AMPT in that work.
“The benefit for the city is there will be no direct expense for this initial phase while still having input into the study,” the document stated. “AMPT would be responsible for the engineering expenses as well as seeking reimbursement from the IPP,” and would provide additional assistance. The board of public utilities approved the agreement at its Nov. 22 meeting.
• Introduced an ordinance to change the zoning for approximately 39.78 acres located between 2111 and 2301 E. Wooster St. from B-2 General Commercial zoning to M-3 Business Park zoning. The applicants are BG East LLC; Kati Thompson, executive director of Bowling Green Economic Development; and Lenny Clouse, president of Clouse Construction, which is under contract to purchase the property.
According to the legislative package document prepared for council, “the future owner will construct a speculative industrial building which would be an expansion of the Wood Bridge Business Park.”
The planning commission voted at its Dec. 1 meeting to recommend council approve the zoning change. The matter was set out for a public hearing by the planning, zoning and economic development committee on Jan. 18 at 6:45 p.m.
Additionally, during its Dec. 1 meeting, the planning commission scheduled a public hearing for Jan. 5 for a rezoning request for approximately 20.71 acres located along South Dunbridge Road, just north of 525 S. Dunbridge Road, from A-1 Agricultural zoning to R-4 Multiple-Family Residential, High Density zoning. Whitson Properties LLC and Cash Waggner & Associates PC are the applicants.
A memo to the commission from Planning Director Heather Sayler noted the land is just north of where a new assisted living facility is being constructed. The rationale for the change listed in the submitted application stated that “the site is adjacent to existing multi-family property to the south, and future commercial development to the north.”