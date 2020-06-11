BG Municipal building

File photo. Bowling Green Municipal building.

 Photo by Aaron Carpenter/Sentinel-Tribune

On Wednesday, the City Administrative Services Building will be accessible to the public again.

Floor clings have been placed to help remind the public to practice social distancing while in the building. While conducting business, masks are recommended and encouraged for visitors. Anyone who is sick should stay home and contact the respective office via phone or email.

As a reminder, the other methods of doing business with the city remain in effect.

Before visiting the building, consider these alternatives:

Utility bill pay

Pay bills online or by phone

Use drop box to submit payment

Set up Auto Pay

Permits

Download forms from the website

Use drop box to submit

Income taxes

Download forms from the website

Use drop box to submit

For tax questions, call 419-354-6212.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags