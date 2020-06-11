On Wednesday, the City Administrative Services Building will be accessible to the public again.
Floor clings have been placed to help remind the public to practice social distancing while in the building. While conducting business, masks are recommended and encouraged for visitors. Anyone who is sick should stay home and contact the respective office via phone or email.
As a reminder, the other methods of doing business with the city remain in effect.
Before visiting the building, consider these alternatives:
Utility bill pay
Pay bills online or by phone
Use drop box to submit payment
Set up Auto Pay
Permits
Download forms from the website
Use drop box to submit
Income taxes
Download forms from the website
Use drop box to submit
For tax questions, call 419-354-6212.