City residents will soon have an opportunity to tell council their ideas on how they’d like to see the city use its American Rescue Plan Act money.
At last week’s meeting, Council President Mark Hollenbaugh announced that council will hold a committee of the whole meeting May 12 at 6 p.m. to hear proposals and ideas related to possible city allocation of ARPA funds for various projects.
A total of $7.3 million has been allocated to the city through ARPA. The city has so far approved investments of that funding totaling $4 million, including $3 million for a three-year residential paving project. Residents recently had the opportunity to give feedback about how the remainder of the funds could be used via an online questionnaire accessible via the city’s website.
“We did a questionnaire, and we’ve also heard during lobby visitations in recent months, so this affords a time and opportunity for anyone that has or has not yet had an opportunity to share their ideas with us” Hollenbaugh said.
Also at the meeting, council:
• Heard Mayor Mike Aspacher offer praise and recognition for Bill Culbertson, who recently died. Aspacher called Culbertson “a selfless servant of the community,” who served eight years as an at-large member of council, and also for 11 years on the board of public utilities. Additionally, Aspacher said Culbertson was one of the original trustees of what became Bowling Green Economic Development, and was president of that body a number of times. He also noted Culbertson was a longtime member of the city’s banking community.
“He was most certainly an accomplished public servant,” Aspacher said.
• Heard from Lana Leck, who spoke in favor of the possibility of a dog park in the city. “We truly feel that a more accessible… dog park would be more beneficial to dog owners in Bowling Green” and an asset to the community, she said. She acknowledged an existing county dog park along Gypsy Lane Road, but said those interested in a dog park want one in existing city park land. She also said the proposal “comfortably meets” requirements for ARPA funding.
“We are more than ready for action to help achieve the goal” of reaching a dog park, Leck said.
• Heard from Utilities Director Brian O’Connell, who said that the city is required to map and document service lines in the city going to properties, and the materials they are made of. He said the city doesn’t have any lead service lines in town and that “they were replaced many years ago,” but they are still obligated to verify and document the composition of the city’s lines. He said that the city is eligible for an Ohio EPA grant of up to $50,000 to help map and verify service lines, and the Wood County Commissioners recently sent a letter saying that they are interested in conducting a county-wide project where they would assist in identifying the service line materials. He said they will be looking at those as potential sources to help complete the mapping effort.
“We welcome the help in as many places as we can,” O’Connell said.
• Introduced legislation, according to a legislative package document prepared for council, allowing the city of Bowling Green, along with other Ohio cities, to participate in the Ohio Department of Transportation’s purchasing program for salt to be used for deicing purposes during the 2022-23 winter season. By participating in this program, the city will be able to purchase salt at the lowest possible bid price.
• Introduced legislation authorizing Public Services Bureau Director Joe Fawcett to submit an application to take part in ODOT’s new Catastrophic Snowfall Program. The legislative package document noted that there is no cost to participate in the program and costs are only incurred if the city requests ODOT’s support to clear major routes during a catastrophic snow event, defined as 16 inches of snow accumulation in a 24-hour period. In such cases, and if the city could not sufficiently clear major routes with city equipment and staff, ODOT would use its staff and equipment to clear the major routes.
Once the support has ended, ODOT would invoice the city for expenses such as the equipment, fuel, material, and staff support.
• Voted to excuse the absence of Councilwoman Rachel Phipps.
Also, during the Transportation and Safety Committee meeting held prior to council, the committee re-appointed chair Bill Herald to serve as its representative to the city’s sidewalk commission.