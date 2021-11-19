Due to an increase in positive coronavirus cases, Bowling Green Christian Academy will be closed next week.
In a letter sent out to parents after school let out Wednesday, Principal Bo Kessler said 20% of the student body and 10% of staff were absent due to illness or quarantine.
Classes will be canceled next week. The school had already planned Thanksgiving break for Wednesday-Friday, so only two days on in-person learning will be missed.
The plan remains to return from break on Nov. 29.
“It is our hope and prayer that taking these steps will help to curb the spread of the illness in our school community and set as many of us as possible to stay healthy, and be able to celebrate Thanksgiving with our loved ones,” the letter said.
A staff member at the school, which contacted Friday, said they had no additional comments.