The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Business Council Project Team announces the next program in the LEARN.NETWORK.GROW series: Net-Walking on April 27 at noon in City Park.
This series offers a rotation of Breakfast Bites (8 a.m.), Lunch Bites (noon) and Snack Bites (3 p.m.). Each edition will last for one hour and will be presented either as an in person or Zoom experience.
The April 27 edition will be a Lunch Bite. The in-person event will begin at noon and will offer short learning experiences stationed in four of the pavilions at City Park. Each pavilion will feature a different topic about how to get the most out of a chamber membership and a fun networking opportunity at the end. This edition is perfect for new investors, those new to an organization and those who want a refresh. The program is open to all chamber investors at no charge.
Starting at the Kiwanis Pavilion closest to the Veterans Memorial Building, Rob Bilius will talk to the group about how a MEWA Insurance program works. He has been with Paramount for 4 years and has extensive experience with small group and Medicare sales. One of the cost-saving benefits of being a part of the chamber is the MEWA insurance program.
Additional stations will cover topics of other cost saving features of the chamber, ways to promote your business and understanding the makeup of the chamber. The last station will provide a networking activity.
The chamber offers these learning opportunities to investors and their employees to introduce them to topics that can inspire and help them in their business and careers. These events also provide introductions to professionals that can mentor and offer resources.
Kabob It is offering a box lunch option. The lunch will be a Mediterranean bowl with either a chicken kabob or falafel, with rice, salad, hummus and pita bread as sides. Cost is $10 per person, with an additional option to add baklava at $12 per person. Participants may also bring their own lunch.
Register at bgchamber.net/RSVP, email Events@bgchamber.net or call the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce at 419-353-7945.