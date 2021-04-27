The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the I Love BG, Outstanding Customer Service, and Small Business of the Year awards.
The chamber will be recognizing local businesses and individuals who make a difference in the Bowling Green community at its annual Mid-Year Meeting to be held on July 28.
The public is invited to submit nominations for these awards. Nomination forms, including criteria and submission information, can be found on the BG Chamber’s website at https://www.bgchamber.net/applications/ or a printed copy can be picked up at the chamber offices in the Four Corners Center, 217 S. Church St.
Submit completed forms to the BG Chamber of Commerce office by June 11; no late submissions will be accepted.
The I Love BG Award was established in 1988 to recognize an individual or organization for their efforts in increasing the visibility and promotion of the city, and improving the quality of life for Bowling Green residents.
The Outstanding Customer Service Award is to honor businesses that demonstrate exceptional customer service. The business must be an investor of the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce at the time the award is presented.
The Small Business of the Year Award is to honor businesses located within the Bowling Green city limits that demonstrate achievement in management and workplace excellence, product innovation, and community and social responsibility. The business must be an investor of the commerce at the time the award is presented.