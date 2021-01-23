BG Chamber, Four Corners

The Four Corners Center organizations will now be located at 219 S. Church St. in Bowling Green.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce office will be closed next week.

The chamber, along with Downtown BG SID, BG Economic Development, Visit BG Ohio and Welcome BG, will reopen in their new location at 217 S. Church St. on Feb. 1 at 9 a.m.

