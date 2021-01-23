The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce office will be closed next week.
The chamber, along with Downtown BG SID, BG Economic Development, Visit BG Ohio and Welcome BG, will reopen in their new location at 217 S. Church St. on Feb. 1 at 9 a.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce office will be closed next week.
The chamber, along with Downtown BG SID, BG Economic Development, Visit BG Ohio and Welcome BG, will reopen in their new location at 217 S. Church St. on Feb. 1 at 9 a.m.