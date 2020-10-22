The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce presents a Lunch and Learn webinar in collaboration with the Ohio Family & Children First Council entitled “Creating a Community that is Trauma Competent.”
This virtual event will be Nov. 4 from noon-1 p.m. with guest speakers Kathy Mull, executive director of the Cocoon, and Angela Patchen, licensed independent social worker.
The webinar will discuss how asking the right questions can help with understanding stress and how employers can support their employees.
Mull is a licensed social worker, having earned a Bachelor of Social Work from the University of Toledo and a Master of Social Work from Eastern Michigan. She brings 17 years of experience serving domestic and sexual violence survivors and is only one of only 835 individuals to complete the Advocacy Learning Center course through Praxis International.
Patchen is a licensed independent social worker who has worked at the Wood County Educational Service Center for over five years. She has worked to provide mental health training to teachers and other school staff, as well as parents and the general public. Much of her work revolves around suicide prevention and trauma awareness.
The Lunch & Learn is free to BG chamber investors and $10 for non-investors.
RSVPs can be made by going to the BG Chamber website at www.bgchamber.net/rsvp.