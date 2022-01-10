The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors has decided to postpone their Annual Meeting & Awards Dinner scheduled for Jan. 29.
The board approved combining the awards with the mid-year meeting as a formal event at the Bowling Green State University Lenhart Grand Ballroom on a date that has not yet been set.
The board considered the current high transmission rate of coronavirus that the community is experiencing. It is expected to peak right about the time of the event and then bottom out, the chamber said in a statement.
“This decision by the board is the right thing to do,” chamber’s Executive Director Mary Hinkelman said. “The events were combined last year as a luncheon and everyone was pleased with the program. The annual meeting dinner and awards project team and the chamber staff have put a lot of work into creating the perfect event for 2022 with a theme of Seas the Day – Knot the Moment.
“Everything that has been designed and constructed so far will give us a head start for planning a spectacular evening when a new date is confirmed with BGSU Conference and Event Services.”