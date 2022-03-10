The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Business Council Project Team announces the launch of LEARN.NETWORK.GROW Programming Series starting with “March Motivation” for investors on March 30 at noon via Zoom.
The series of programming that will offer short learning experiences along with tips on networking or networking opportunities. The series will offer a rotation of Breakfast Bites (8 a.m.), Lunch Bites (noon) and Snack Bites (3 p.m.) to create the opportunity for investors to attend when the timeslot fits into their schedule. Each will last for one hour and will be presented either as an in person or Zoom experience.
The first program in this series is March Motivation, which is a chance to get motivated by four dynamic speakers. Pop into the meeting for one or all of these bites.
The speakers are:
Kathy Wilhelm, studio manager for Hagemeyer Fine Photography will present “Life’s Journey … Make it R.E.A.L.” She will focus on the energy and motivation we gain when we live as intentional, honest, transparent, connected people with integrity.
Kathryn Williford, senior leadership consultant for In2Great- Utilizing data and insight to help leaders create an environment where natural talents and abilities flourish. She will be sharing her insight on ways to “Improve your Work Relationships.”
Mike Coulter, physical therapist for PT Link Physical Therapy has been a physical therapist for over 25 years. He works closely with different industries in the area to help employers/employees with better ergonomics in the workplace. He will motivate attendees with “Time for You,” basics on workplace ergonomics to help you and your employees to decrease spine and joint pain/stress allowing you to work safer, feel stronger and be more productive throughout the day. He will touch on proper sitting posture, lifting techniques and office stretches.
Jesse Carnicom, agency manager and registered principle for Western & Southern Financial Group, has provided educational workshops and seminars throughout the United States on various topics including network. He will provide information on the “Basics of Networking” during his presentation and will leave you all with a call to action: “You and Your Elevator Pitch.”
The chamber offers these learning opportunities to our investors and their employees to introduce them to topics that can inspire and help them in their business and careers. These events also provide introductions to professionals that can mentor and offer resources for career success.
Register at bgchamber.net under the events tab. Or email Events@bgchamber.net or call the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce at 419-353-7945.