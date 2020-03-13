BG chamber makes schedule changes

The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce has adjusted its schedule, due to coronavirus concerns.
The March 18 Leadership BG Session 7 will most likely be rescheduled; members of the class will be notified directly.
Posted: Friday, March 13, 2020 3:54 pm
