Pinnacle Plastic Products is the recipient of the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Investor Grant for the fourth quarter of 2021.
Rose Britner, human resources manager at Pinnacle Plastic Products, applied for the Investor Grant in hopes of using the money to update their training library to create safety training videos in both English and Spanish.
“These training videos will show the correct and safe ways to use the various tools and personal protective equipment that our production associates use regularly,” Britner said.
The videos will be produced by Bowling Green State University student Drew Kibble of Drew Kibble Videography.
The grants are available to all investors in good standing at the chamber, and the application is available online for easy submission. The grant provides a chamber investor up to $1,000 that is earmarked for employee training programs, toward the purchase of business-related equipment, or applied towards the offset of a BGSU/Owens Community College student internship. The deadline for the first quarter grant submission is March 31.