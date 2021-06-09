The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce invites all local businesses to participate in an open panel discussion with city leaders about the effects that the coronavirus is still having on their business.
The event will be held on June 17 from 6-7 p.m. in council chambers on the third floor of the municipal building at 304 N. Church St.
Panelists will include Mayor Mike Aspacher, City Administrator Lori Tretter, Councilman Greg Robinette, Executive Director of the Wood County Economic Development Commission Wade Gottschalk, Executive Director of Bowling Green Economic Development Kati Thompson, Downtown BG Director Tony Vetter and Executive Director of the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Mary Hinkelman as facilitator.
The panel discussion will begin with an update on past, current and future efforts that have been made to assist businesses during the pandemic and then will be opened up for questions and comments from the business community. The panelists hope to have conversations that will identify barriers and potential solutions for our businesses, leading to a strong recovery for Bowling Green.
This paneled event evolved out of the COVID-19 Business Impact and Recovery Study that was conducted in January by the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce, Bowling Green Economic Development and Bowling Green State University’s Center for Regional Development. The information gathered from the survey provided local data on both the impact and recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic to businesses. The results of the survey were released in March and the presentation can be viewed at https://www.bgchamber.net/videos/.
The chamber encourages people from the business community to attend either in-person or via Zoom and be a part of the discussion. This event will only be accepting a limited number of in-person registrations, but it can also attend via Zoom. Register at www.bgchamber.net/rsvp to specify in-person or virtual.