Dr. Thomas Wojciechowski is Bowling Green’s Outstanding Male Citizen for 2022 — but he says the community have given more to him than he has given back.
His medical practice has been full circle: He started out delivering babies and now works with the elderly for several assisted living centers in the county.
“I got the opportunity to do what I really love to do,” Wojciechowski said. “The family practice is absolutely ideal.”
If variety is the spice of life, Wojciechowski said he got it in spades from Bowling Green.
“One day I had a migrant worker in one of my exam rooms, the next one was Paul Olscamp, president of the university (Bowling Green State University),” he said. “I think that typifies Bowling Green. Family practice is supposed to be a little bit of everything.”
Wojciechowski has been the physician for the BGSU hockey team and is involved in his church, St. Thomas More. He has been named the state Nursing Home Doctor of the Year.
He was recognized for caring and supporting members of the community for over 50 years, and sharing his medical expertise with countless organizations over his career.
Wojciechowski’s honor, along with a half-dozen more, were made during Saturday’s Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner Meeting and Awards at the Bowling Green State University Lenhart Grand Ballroom. The theme was “Seas the Day, Knot the Moment.”
The Outstanding Citizens of the Year Awards recognize candidates who have demonstrated an active leadership role for the betterment of the community through involvement in business, civic, social and/or service organizations.
Lee Hakel was named the female Outstanding Citizen.
She was lauded for her work with the Wood County Board of Elections, the League of Women Voters of Bowling Green and the Bowling Green Community Foundation.
Beckett’s Burger Bar, which has had a tremendous year of growth and change, was given the Small Business of the Year Award.
“We just love being in BG,” said George Strata, who owns the downtown restaurant with his wife, Amy. “We just want to offer somewhere for our community to gather. The last couple years we haven’t been able to gather and it’s so important.”
Beckett’s recently switched sites with SamB’s, giving the restaurant a lot more space. Strata said the back room has recently been renovated into a space for private parties and a “Barrel Room at Beckett’s,” which will be a craft cocktail lounge with a bourbon experience.
“We brought it into today’s times and it’s something we can be proud of,” Strata said.
Cathy Newlove Wenig was named the Greg Kegler Volunteerism Award.
“No” is not in her vocabulary, she said.
“I never regretted it,” she said of her years of volunteer work in the community. “I always said yes.”
Newlove Wenig recalled joining Bowling Green Kiwanis Club one August, just six months after she had a baby. By October, she was treasurer.
“I was the first female in Kiwanis,” she said.
Newlove Wenig also served the chamber for 40 years, joining the executive board, which is a six-year commitment. She also emceed the holiday parade.
The Wood County District Public Library was given the Outstanding Customer Service Award.
“We were responsive to the community. We’re listening to the community all of the time,” said Maria Simon, children’s media specialist with the library. “The library’s always available and present for the community.”
Simon said the pandemic was an example, with the library offering curbside pickup of books and other materials, Zoom story times and a teddy bear trail through the community.
Simon received the Athena Award which, along with the Zeus Award, celebrates the potential of all women as valued members and leaders of the community and recognizes those who support them.
Simon said she does take a special interest in women when they work for her.
“It’s a privilege to work with young women, and it’s really inspiring, too, because they have so many great ideas,” Simon said.
Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn was the Zeus Award recipient. He was recognized for creating a culture of success for all of his deputies, inclusive of women in law enforcement, with constant training opportunities, leadership schools, connections in the community and the coordination of grants and community entities.
The I Love BG Award went to Paul Thayer and the Thayer Family Dealerships. They were recognized for their tireless involvement in the community, and for making Bowling Green a positive place to live and to visit. They were recognized for creating small events for the community to enjoy, such as community movie nights, to hosting fundraisers to raise money for a variety of non-profit organizations.