The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors have approved a new date for the Annual Meeting Dinner & Awards, which had been previously scheduled for the end of January. The decision was made to combine the dinner with the Mid Year Meeting into a formal event to be held on May 7 at the Bowling Green State University Lenhart Grand Ballroom.
“We’re excited that we are still holding an in-person event and that we have the opportunity to present our awards with members of the community being a part of the celebration,” said Mary Hinkelman, executive director of the BG chamber. “With all the planning involved, we’re happy that our board has chosen to postpone rather than cancel this event. It’s exciting to recognize deserving people in our community”
The combined event will take place at the original time with cocktails at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. and program at 8 p.m. The general public is welcome to attend and anyone interested should go to www.bgchamber.net , download the RSVP form, and return it to the chamber office at 217 S. Church St. Reservations are due by April 15.
Chamber investors can RSVP for the revised date using original RSVP cards or cards downloaded from the chamber website. Any RSVPs that have been previously received will be transferred to the rescheduled date. To change or cancel a reservation, call the office at 419-353-7945.