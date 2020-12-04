The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce has postponed the annual meeting and awards dinner that would traditionally be held in January.
The chamber plans to reschedule this for May. The committee made the decision last week after consulting with Bowling Green State University about safety concerns in regard to the current pandemic. The dinner is annually held on campus.
“This event is our biggest gathering of the year and we hated the thought of reducing the number of guests and having to limit our activities,” said chamber Executive Director Mary Hinkelman. ”Our board of directors unanimously agreed that we should set a tentative date in May and re-evaluate the climate each month to determine whether or not things would be in a good enough place to move forward with planning.”
The awards dinner is the chamber’s opportunity to celebrate its investors, as well as honor the 2021 Outstanding Citizen recipients, Athena Award recipient and Zeus Award recipient. Investors are still encouraged to submit nominations for the awards. Details about these awards and nomination applications can be found on the website at www.bgchamber.net/applications or at the chamber office, 130 S. Main St.