Due to Wood County being moved into the red, level 3 category of Ohio’s new Public Health Advisory Alert System, the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce has decided to cancel the Mid-Year Meeting and Awards at the Veterans Building scheduled for Wednesday.
They will be creating a video presentation that can be viewed through a link on the website at www.bgchamber.net.
Awards being presented will be the Small Business of the Year, Outstanding Customer Service and the I Love BG Awards.
“I regret having to cancel the in-person presentation of this event because it is a luncheon that so many look forward to,” said Mary Hinkelman, executive director. “The executive board of the chamber of commerce and I feel it is the responsible thing to do in order to keep our community members safe.
“The safety measures we had in place for this event did meet and exceed all guidelines from the governor, as well as Wood County Health Commissioner Ben Batey, but we just didn’t feel comfortable proceeding with the event. The backup plan will still allow us to recognize scholarship and award winners, as well as provide Mike McCartney’s presentation Lead by Fire.”