The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce has postponed the business expo that was being planned for March 12. The Business Council Project Team made the recommendation to the executive board to postpone the expo.
“We had a great core of sponsors and participants committed and everything was coming together really well,” said Mary Hinkelman, executive director of the chamber. “We just started getting the feedback from businesses who wanted to participate, but were reluctant due to the chance we would have to cancel closer to the event. That’s tough for a small business owner to make that investment in marketing materials and merchandise and then not have the opportunity to use them. We all care about keeping the community safe and this has become a part of every decision-making process.”
She said chamber plans to host this event later this year.