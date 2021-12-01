The state fire marshal has been called to investigate a suspicious fire Tuesday at a Bowling Green car wash.
Bowling Green firefighters responded at 10:52 a.m. to a fire the Super Wash near the East Poe Road and North Prospect Street intersection
According to Bowling Green Fire Division Chief Bill Moorman, the owner received an alarm that something was happening at the car wash. He responded to the scene, opened the door to the maintenance office and saw the contents on fire.
The fire has been called suspicious and the state fire marshal has been called, Moorman said.
Anytime there is a structure fire, the department sends every truck, which explains why so many units were on scene at 1003 N. Prospect St., Moorman said.
According to the fire report, there was heavy damage to the inside of the office damage. The estimated loss of contents is $50,000 with an estimated structural damage at $100,000.
Fire crews left the scene at 11:40 a.m.