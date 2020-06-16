Three longtime Bowling Green businessmen have had success in the bar business and most recently with a food venture.
In March, they bought another business, the Pita Pit — intent on making the restaurant on the outskirts of campus, another accomplishment.
Then coronavirus came along.
Partners Nate Cordes, Troy Myers, Mike Wahle and Andrew Gibson bought into the Pita Pit franchise in Bowling Green on March 2, just days before COVID-19 shut down schools and businesses.
“It was scary because we just laid off 90 people, and figured out that we cannot take a paycheck for the next eight weeks — just try to survive,” said Cordes, while talking about his other businesses in Bowling Green.
Cordes, Myers and Wahle all own five bars, all located in close proximity of each other, in downtown Bowling Green.
The group owns Nate and Wally’s, Shots Inc., Tubby’s Tavern, Uptown/Downtown and Liquid.
Since securing a loan through the government’s Paycheck Protection Program through the Small Business Administration and a small loan through the city of Bowling Green, the group saw some light at the end of the tunnel.
“It was a relief just to keep us going,” said Cordes, acknowledging that not knowing when they would receive the loans was frustrating in order to budget properly.
Pita Pit is not the group’s first venture into the food industry.
In 2017 the group bought Everyday People Cafe, on South Main Street, partnering with Patrick McDermott.
Pita Pit offers more than just what it is named for.
“We have fresh pitas, fresh veggies, fresh everything,” Myers said.
That includes a small breakfast menu and a full lunch menu.
During the pandemic the group is trying to cover lunch and dinner.
“We’re delivering, we have online ordering,” Myers said. “When things get back to normal we will be be open from 11 a.m.-3 a.m. to try to get the late night crowd.”
Pita Pit is located at 522 E. Wooster St., close to the heart of Bowling Green State University.
“Any sandwich can be made into a salad, you can do it as a white pita, wheat pita or as a salad,” Gibson said.
The garden pita is one of their more popular items on the menu.
“You can do any pita with hummus, we’ve got roasted red pepper hummus, or regular hummus.”
Myers is remaining positive through the pandemic.
“It’s definitely slower right now. We’re confident once the kids come back, if we can branch off into the local community a little more, we’re positive we’re going to do well here,” he said.